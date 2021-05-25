Global Industrial Adhesives Market 2021: Top Industry Players, Growth Report to 2027

The global Industrial Adhesives Market is expected to reach a value of over $73.7 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of around 4%. The growing demand for packaging in various end-use industries such as pharmaceuticals, food and beverage and cosmetics is expected to fuel market growth during the forecast period. The growing demand for e-commerce products, where packaging is a must, is expected to drive demand for industrial adhesives in the coming years. In automotive applications, industrial adhesives are used for bonding structural metals, bonding structural fiber reinforced plastics, bonding interior and exterior trim and glass in automotive applications. It is also used to join internal parts and reduce the need for rivets and welding. Industrial adhesives help reduce the weight of the vehicle and, as a result, increase fuel economy. Therefore, the growing automotive industry is expected to drive product market demand during the forecast period.

A full report of Industrial Adhesives Market available at https://www.orionmarketreports.com/industrial-adhesives-market/15294/

Industrial Adhesives Market: Segmentation

By Material Base:

Synthetic

Natural

By Composition:

Acrylic

Starch and Dextrin

Vinyl

Epoxy Resins

Rubber

Polyolefin Polymers

Amine-based resins

Others

By Type:

Water-based Adhesives

Solvent-based Adhesives

Hot-Melt Adhesives

Pressure Sensitive Adhesives

Others

By End Use Industry:

Pressure Sensitive Products

Packaging Industry

Construction & Woodworking Industry

Transportation Industry

Others

Key Companies Covered

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Avery Dennison Corporation.

Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd

Lord Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Dow

Bostik

BASF SE

3M

Pidilite Industries Ltd

B. Fuller Company

Other Key Companies

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Industrial Adhesives Market.

The market share of the Industrial Adhesives Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Industrial Adhesives Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Industrial Adhesives Market.

Key Questions Answered by Industrial Adhesives Market Report

What was the Industrial Adhesives Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Industrial Adhesives Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Industrial Adhesives Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

About Us:

Orion Market Reports (OMR) endeavors to provide exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to clients across the globe. Our organization helps both multinational and domestic enterprises to bolster their business by providing in-depth market insights and most reliable future market trends. Our reports address all the major aspects of the markets providing insights and market outlook to global clients.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Reports

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404