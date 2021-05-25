Global Industrial Adhesives Market 2021: Top Industry Players, Growth Report to 2027

The global Industrial Adhesives Market is expected to reach a value of over $73.7 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of around 4%. The growing demand for packaging in various end-use industries such as pharmaceuticals, food and beverage and cosmetics is expected to fuel market growth during the forecast period. The growing demand for e-commerce products, where packaging is a must, is expected to drive demand for industrial adhesives in the coming years. In automotive applications, industrial adhesives are used for bonding structural metals, bonding structural fiber reinforced plastics, bonding interior and exterior trim and glass in automotive applications. It is also used to join internal parts and reduce the need for rivets and welding. Industrial adhesives help reduce the weight of the vehicle and, as a result, increase fuel economy. Therefore, the growing automotive industry is expected to drive product market demand during the forecast period.
A full report of Industrial Adhesives Market available at https://www.orionmarketreports.com/industrial-adhesives-market/15294/
Industrial Adhesives Market: Segmentation
By Material Base:
- Synthetic
- Natural
By Composition:
- Acrylic
- Starch and Dextrin
- Vinyl
- Epoxy Resins
- Rubber
- Polyolefin Polymers
- Amine-based resins
- Others
By Type:
- Water-based Adhesives
- Solvent-based Adhesives
- Hot-Melt Adhesives
- Pressure Sensitive Adhesives
- Others
By End Use Industry:
- Pressure Sensitive Products
- Packaging Industry
- Construction & Woodworking Industry
- Transportation Industry
- Others
Key Companies Covered
- Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
- Avery Dennison Corporation.
- Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd
- Lord Corporation
- Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
- Dow
- Bostik
- BASF SE
- 3M
- Pidilite Industries Ltd
- B. Fuller Company
- Other Key Companies
The report covers the following objectives:
- Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Industrial Adhesives Market.
- The market share of the Industrial Adhesives Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.
- Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Industrial Adhesives Market.
- Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Industrial Adhesives Market.
Key Questions Answered by Industrial Adhesives Market Report
- What was the Industrial Adhesives Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).
- What will be the CAGR of Industrial Adhesives Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?
- Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).
- Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Industrial Adhesives Market was the market leader in 2020?
- Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.
Recent Developments
o Market Overview and growth analysis
o Import and Export Overview
o Volume Analysis
o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook
o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment
Geographic Coverage
o North America Market Size and/or Volume
o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume
o Europe Market Size and/or Volume
o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume
o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume
About Us:
Orion Market Reports (OMR) endeavors to provide exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to clients across the globe. Our organization helps both multinational and domestic enterprises to bolster their business by providing in-depth market insights and most reliable future market trends. Our reports address all the major aspects of the markets providing insights and market outlook to global clients.
Media Contact:
Company Name: Orion Market Reports
Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari
Email: [email protected]
Contact no: +91 780-304-0404