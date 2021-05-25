Industry Overview of Hybrid Fabric Market: Report Based on Development, Scope, Share, Trends, Forecast to 2026

The global hybrid fabric market size was over $225 million in 2018 and will grow at a CAGR of 15% from 2021 to 2027. During the evaluation period. These growing changes to renewable energy alternatives are expected to have a positive impact on the hybrid textile market demand as they are widely applied to rotor blades in wind turbines. Hybrid fabrics such as glass/carbon and glass/aramid are widely used as alternatives to pure carbon or fiberglass due to their ability to reduce weight by 50% or more in turbine blades.

Key players influencing the market growth are BGF Industries, Inc., Arrow Technical Textiles Pvt. Ltd., SGL Group, Textum Inc., Hexcel Corporation, Royal DSM N.V., Gurit, Solvay, Exel Composites, and HACOTECH GmbH.

Hybrid Fabric Market: Segmentation

On the basis of fiber type

Glass/Carbon

Carbon/UHMWPE

Glass/Aramid

Carbon/Aramid

Others (aramid/diolen, carbon/polyethylene, carbon/zylon, carbon/flax, steel/glass, carbon/vectran, and glass/aramid/carbon)

On the basis of application form

Composite Form

Non-composite Form

On the basis of end-use industry

Automotive & transportation

Aerospace & Defense

Wind Energy

Sports & Recreational

Consumer Goods

Others (marine, building & construction, and electronics & electrical)

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Hybrid Fabric Market.

The market share of the Hybrid Fabric Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Hybrid Fabric Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Hybrid Fabric Market.

Key Questions Answered by Hybrid Fabric Market Report

What was the Hybrid Fabric Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Hybrid Fabric Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Hybrid Fabric Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

