Biostimulants Market Outlook, Size, Demand, Key Players Analysis and Opportunity by 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Biostimulants Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global biostimulants market reached a value of US$ 2.1 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Biostimulants are microbe-based agricultural chemicals that promote the organic growth of a plant. They are produced from various active ingredients, like humic and fulvic acids, seaweed extracts, amino acids, vitamins, trace minerals, polysaccharides, and microbial amendments. Biostimulants improve nutrient availability, environmental stress tolerance, water holding capacity, metabolism, and chlorophyll production in the plant. They also help in enhancing the antioxidant properties, stimulating root development, and plant cell enlargement.

The expanding agriculture industry, growing demand for agricultural sustainability, and rising adoption of organic farming practices are primarily catalyzing the biostimulants market growth. It is widely being utilized in organic manure to improve soil fertility and plant health. Moreover, the growing concerns towards the adverse effects of chemically synthesized pesticides and fertilizers are further augmenting the market growth. Furthermore, the decline in the availability of fertile land and surging food consumption levels are also driving the product demand. Numerous innovations and increasing R&D activities in the field of agricultural sciences are further anticipated to drive the market.

Biostimulants Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the biostimulants market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Agrinos AS

Adama LTD.

BASF SE

Bayer

Biolchim SpA.

Biostadt India Ltd.

Isagro

Italpollina SpA

Koppert B.V.

Novozymes

Syngenta

Valagro SpA

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global biostimulants market on the basis of product type, crop type, form, origin, distribution channel, application, end user and region.

Breakup by Product Type:

Acid-based Humic Acid Fulvic Acid Amino Acid

Extract-based Seaweed Extract Other Plant Extracts

Others Microbial Soil Amendments Chitin & Chitosan Others



Breakup by Crop Type:

Cereals and Grains

Fruits and Vegetables

Turf and Ornamentals

Oilseeds and Pulses

Others

Breakup by Form:

Dry

Liquid

Breakup by Origin:

Natural

Synthetic

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Direct

Indirect

Breakup by Application:

Foliar Treatment

Soil Treatment

Seed Treatment

Breakup by End-User:

Farmers

Research Organizations

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

