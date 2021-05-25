New Report: Global Polycarbonate Sheets Market 2021 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2026

The global polycarbonate sheet and film market is expected to witness healthy growth with an expected CAGR of over 4% over the forecast period. The main factor driving the growth of the studied market is the increasing popularity of polycarbonate for conventional materials.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to hinder market growth.

As an alternative to PPSU and PSU seats, new applications in the medical sector will create market opportunities in the future.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the market and is likely to have the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Polycarbonate Sheets Market: Segmentation

Based on the type:

Solid

Multiwall

Corrugated

Others

Based on the end-use industry:

Building & Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Automotive & Transportation

Aerospace & Defense

Packaging

Others

Major Players

Sabic

Covestro AG

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Suzhou Omay Optical Materials Co., Ltd.

Excelite

Plazit-Polygal Group

Arla Plast Ab

3A Composites GmbH

