Global Automotive Condenser Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2026) by Flow Type, Material, Vehicle Type, Distribution Channel and Region

Global Automotive Condenser Market size was valued at US$ XX Mn in 2019 and expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2019 at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. The Global Automotive Condenser market report is a comprehensive analysis of the industry, market, and key players. The report has covered the market by demand and supply-side by segments. The Global Automotive Condenser report also provides trends by market segments, technology, and investment with a competitive landscape.

Automotive condensers are part of the heating, cooling, and ventilation system (HVAC) of automobiles. Condensers are usually similar to radiators placed on the front side of the vehicle as the function of condensers is to liberate the heat into the atmosphere and turn the gaseous coolant into liquid form for the continuation of the process. Increasing automotive industry across the globe and rise in no. of vehicles containing air conditioning system are the key factors driving the market growth. Increasing use of super alloys including low weight Aluminium, Stainless Steel of high grade and Carbon components reduces the overall weight of the condensers and engine also. The increasing inclusion of smart materials in the manufacturing of condensers is expected to create whole new opportunities for the emerging players in the market. Moreover, growing need for increased durability and less maintenance charges are the key supporting factors expected to drive the automotive condensers market growth during the forecast period.

Easy installation of the condenser system and increasing demand for supercars and luxury vehicles in the young generation across the globe are the factors considered to drive the automotive condenser market growth. Furthermore, increasing development in HVAC system owing to demand for low cost and highly portable conditioning system for vehicles are the supporting factors driving the automotive condenser market growth during the forecast period. Owing to the placement of condensers in front section of the vehicle, various foreign particles including dust and mud from the ground get stuck in the HVAC module and hampers the efficiency of the engine. Moreover, bulky design of the system, low durability, and high fatigue creation on engine are the factors restraining the automotive condensers market growth. Furthermore, increasing raw material cost for Aluminum, Steel alloys and Copper and high import charges on above mentioned materials increase the demand for low cost and corrosion-resistant materials is the factor expected to create opportunities in the automotive condenser market. Lowering of weight to power ratio and high maintenance cost of the system for facilitating the proper conditioning of the system re the expected challenges for the automotive condenser market growth.

Steel and Aluminium alloys are dominating the automotive condenser market: Increasing consumer preference towards light weight vehicles and thereby need of high load-bearing and fatigue absorbing the capacity of the engine are the factors attributing the growth of the segment in the automotive condenser market. According to Denso Corporation, Steel and Aluminum alloys bear high corrosion resistance properties and offer higher heat transfer in the system and owing to the following factors Steel and Aluminium The alloys market was accounted for approximately 5.1 billion USD in the year 2019. Also, use of super alloys and smart materials for manufacturing is expected as the fastest-growing segment in the market and considered to hamper the market growth of Aluminium and Steel alloys segment during the forecast period. Passenger vehicles dominated the Automotive Condenser market: Table: Car Sales regional distribution 2018-2021 (in million units) Passenger vehicles are low weight and low power consuming vehicles. These vehicles are ideally used in developing countries of the Asia Pacific and European regions. Owing to less consumption of power and cost-effectiveness of passenger cars, automotive manufacturers in the region are focusing on the integration of HVAC systems in passenger cars. Passenger cars are accounted for approximately 74 million USD in the year 2019. Consumption of low utilities and simple mechanisms are the driving factors for passenger cars in the Automotive Condenser market.

Covid pandemic is expected to pose a low to moderate impact on the automotive condenser market owing to the effects of the pandemic on the research and manufacturing activities across the globe. Strict government norms and increasing cost of transportation owing to supply chain distortion and lowering of manufacturing activities are the factors considered to slightly declining the market growth of automotive condenser. The market is expected to expand during the forecast period owing to increasing demand in the supply chain and various commercial activities pick up the speed. According to Robert Bosch GmbH, automotive condenser market was valued at approximately 7 billion USD in the year 2019 and expected to register CAGR of approximately 8% during the forecast period owing to increasing demand for driver’s comfort and increasing demand for passenger and luxury vehicles in the market containing HVAC systems.

Growing population and therefore, growing automobile manufacturing with a high life span are the factors attributing to the demand for the automotive condenser in the market. Furthermore, integration of the supply chain by various prominent players across the globe is the boosting factor for the automotive condenser market during the forecast period. Moreover, the engagement of manufacturers in research and development in the condenser system is expected to drive market growth. The aftermarket segment was accounted for approximately 4 billion USD in the year 2019 owing to the focus on the production of high-quality condensers by the prominent players in the market. Recently Denso Corporation has introduced a new range of portable and lightweight condensers in the market. The company also assured minimal maintenance cost and a product guarantee of approximately 5 years from the date of manufacturing.

The Asia Pacific is the dominating as well as the fastest growing region in the market with 45% of total revenue share in the Automotive Condenser market registering approximately 10% CAGR in the year 2019. Factors attributing to market growth in the region are highly developed manufacturing industry infrastructure and a high working population in the manufacturing sector. Moreover, increasing disposable income of consumers in the region are the factors expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. China and India hold approximately 60% of the total revenue share in the region. North America and Europe are the second dominating regions in the Automotive Condenser market with approximately 30% market share. Factors attributing growth in the market are well-developed production infrastructure in the region and increasing focus of key players on automation and increasing investments in research and development in the region for high product integration. The USA accounts for approximately 49% market share in the region along with Canada and Mexico. The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Automotive Condenser Market to the stakeholders in the industry. The past and current status of the industry with the forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that include market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding the Global Automotive Condenser Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Automotive Condenser Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, Type portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Automotive Condenser Market make the report investor’s guide

• North America o US o Canada o Mexico • Europe o U.K o France o Germany o Italy o Spain o Sweden o CIS Countries o Rest of Europe • Asia Pacific o China o India o Japan o South Korea o Australia o ASEAN o Rest of Asia Pacific • Middle East and Africa o South Africa o GCC Countries o Egypt o Nigeria o Rest of ME&A • South America o Brazil o Argentina o Rest of South America

• MAHLE GmbH • Robert Bosch GmbH • Denso Corporation • OSC Automotive Inc. • SEASONAIR • Valeo • Subros Ltd. • Delphi Automotive PLC • Hanon Systems • Keihin Corporation • KOYORAD Co. Ltd. • Air International Thermal Systems • Modine Manufacturing Co. • Calsonic Kansei Corp. • Standard Motor Products Inc. • Reach Cooling Group