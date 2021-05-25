Global Orthopedic Surgical Power Tools Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2026) By Product, Technology, End-Users and Region

Maximize Market Research has recently published a “Global Orthopedic Surgical Power Tools Market 2019 Industry Research Report. It is comprehensive analysis of past and current status Orthopedic Surgical Power Tools Market’with the forecast till 2027. The report covers the past market from 2017 to 2019 and forecast of 2020 to 2027 with key developments, key trends, M&A activities by value and their strategic intents. The report has analysed complex data and presented in simple format to make it easlier to understand.The Market structure presented in the report gives detailed analysis of market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. Glance at couple of slides will give an idea about the market structure with the market share commanded by leaders, followers and unconsolidated/local but important players.

PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis by region is covered. Micro as well as Macro economic factors are analysed to understand its impact on market growth.

The report also helps in comprehending the Orthopedic Surgical Power Tools dynamics, structure by analysing the industry segments and project the Orthopedic Surgical Power Tools Market size.

Additionally, the Orthopedic Surgical Power Tools market report 2019 – 2027, gives the competitive landscape of the global industry by region, key players products and services benchmarking, market domination by segment, pricing and end user penetration, investment in R&D and patents.

The report has profiled fifteen key players in the market from different regions. Increasing R&D activities in each region are different and focus is given on the regional impact on the cost, availability of advanced technology.

Global Orthopedic Surgical Power Tools Market Segment Analysis:

The global Orthopedic Surgical Power Tools market is segmented on the basis of product and technology.

Based on Product, the large bone orthopedic power tools segment is expected to hold a large market share. The segment is expected to dominate the market owing to the factors like a rise in the prevalence of accidents, sports injuries, and orthopedic diseases. These power tools allow surgeons to perform surgical procedures with high accuracy and with greater pace. They also provide several advantages as they are lightweight, easy to assemble, economically viable. Surgical power tools have been very popular in the global market due to their consistent development.

Based on Technology, Battery driven power tools are expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period. Battery driven power tools were valued at USD 699 million in 2019. These surgical power tools can operate on batteries and are not directly connected to an electrical source. Furthermore, these devices are user-friendly and do not come with a lead. Lithium batteries are commonly preferred in battery-powered power tools due to their longer life.

Global Orthopedic Surgical Power Tools Market Regional Insights:

Based on geographical analysis, North America dominates the market owing to rising healthcare expenditure in the United States. The U.S. surgical power tools market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3%. Additionally, the availability of high-skilled orthopedic surgeons in the country is also supporting the growth of the U.S. market.

The increasing need for orthopedic procedures is driving the demand for orthopedic surgical power tools in the region. Furthermore, factors such as technological advancements associated with orthopedic surgeries in North America also add value to the market growth. Europe is expected to hold the second largest market share during the forecast period, Owing to the rising geriatric population and increasing demand for orthopedic procedures. The growing geriatric population increases the burden of chronic diseases, which aids the market growth.

Global Orthopedic Surgical Power Tools Market Key developments:

• In December 2020, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. completed the acquisition of A&E Medical Corporation, for USD 150 million in cash at closing and USD 100 million in cash payable in 2021. With this deal, Zimmer Biomet has acquired A&E Medical’s complete portfolio of sternal closure devices including sternal sutures, cable systems, and rigid fixation along with various other surgical products.

• In September 2020, Medtronic Private Limited, launched Sonicision curved jaw cordless ultrasonic dissection system, to provides greater precision and convenience during orthopedic surgeries.

Global Orthopedic Surgical Power Tools Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA

• APAC

Global Orthopedic Surgical Power Tools Market Key Players:

• ConMed Corporation

• Medtronic

• Stryker Inc.

• Arthrex

• Zimmer Holdings Inc.

• DePuy Synthes

• Misonix Inc.

• Aesculap

• Adeor

• Aygun Surgical Instruments

• MedicMicro

• B. Braun

• OsteoMed

• Brasseler USA

• Stars Medical Devices

SWOT analysis of player will give a detailed strategic input about the key players in industry by region.

Table of Contents

Orthopedic Surgical Power Tools Company Profiles and Sales Data: Company/Manufacturers Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors, Orthopedic Surgical Power Tools Product Category, Application and Specification, Orthopedic Surgical Power Tools Manufacturers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2017-2019) and Main Business Overview Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors Research Findings and Conclusion Methodology/Research Approach

