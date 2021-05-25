Is Chromatography System Market Trapped Between Growth Expectations And Uncertainty?

The COVID-19 crisis is expected to impact global chromatography systems market in an affirmative way. Liquid chromatography type will harvest highest revenue of the global market shares. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology end-user segment will produce peak revenue in the global market share. The Asia-Pacific region will take over the global market share in the forecast period. The key players are concentrating on various strategies to sustain in these tough times.

The world is facing an unpredicted change and many of the industries are experiencing thought aggravating situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 outbreak has positively impacted the chromatography system market. Upsurge in the utilization of chromatography systems for separation of complex mixtures and identification of cancer cells in the human body is a major growth driver. Moreover, it is also utilized for testing drinking water, plasma fractionation and insulin purification. During this coronavirus crisis situation, we are helping our clients in understanding the impact of COVID-19 on the chromatography system market.

According to a new report by Research Dive, the global chromatography system market is estimated to generate revenue of $16,304.0 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.9% in the forecast time from 2019 to 2026. The global chromatography systems market is bifurcated on the basis of type, end use and region. The report provides detailed information about drivers, opportunities, restraints, segmental analysis and competitive players of the market. As per our analysts, growing demand for chromatography techniques in various end-use industries such as hospitals, agriculture, food industry, and pharmaceuticals is significantly increasing the demand of the chromatography systems. However, requirement of highly skilled persons to operate the system, increased cost of the equipments and complexity involved in the chromatography systems are expected to hamper the chromatography system market growth.

Liquid Chromatography Segment has Dominant Market Share

In light to type, the overall market is segmented into liquid chromatography, gas chromatography, and others. Among these, liquid chromatography technique subjugated the market in the year 2018 and is expected to register for $6,567.9million in 2026. HPLC is widely used liquid chromatography techniques owing to its beneficial properties such as use of slid adsorbent material, rapid separation rate, and use of pump rather than gravity for separation of solvents. In addition, it is also utilized in the analysis of various applications such as polymers, clinical fields, plastics, and environmental monitoring will accelerate the growth of the market in the projected time.

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology End Use Will Grow at a Significant Rate throughout the Forecast Years

On the basis of end use, the chromatography system market is classified into hospital & research, pharmaceutical & biotechnology, and agriculture & food industry. The market for pharmaceutical & biotechnology will witness to mount at a faster rate of 7.3% CAGR and is predicted to register for $5,651.4 million till the end of 2026. Chromatography technique has gained importance in the pharmaceutical industry owing to the ability to identify and quantify drugs that may be in both forms i.e., formulation or active pharmaceutical ingredient. In addition, chromatography technique in pharmaceutical and biotechnology end-user is utilized for content uniformity, drug development, and validation of drugs; these factors will fuel the market size in the forecast time. Hospital & Research Industry end use segment accounted for an evident market size and is projected to experience considerable growth during the forecast time.

Regional Outlook and Major Market Players

Asia-Pacific market has dominated the global market share, and is estimated to reach up to $3,283.9 million till 2026. Asia-Pacific region has gained increased importance of chromatography techniques due to widen utilization of this techniques for various purposes such as evaluation of heavy metal pollution materials, chemical composition analysis of Toona Sinensis bark by using gas chromatography, and filtration of municipal waste water. For example, Waste Water Treatment Plant based in Tianjin successfully used chromatography technique for separation of waste from municipal water. Asia-Pacific RO water treatment system component market will experience a noteworthy growth and projected to generate revenue of $3,283.9 million by the end of 2026, at a CAGR of 7.5%.

The most prominent players in the global chromatography system market include Agilent Technologies, Perkin Elmer, APIX, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Xylem (OI Analytical), CDS Analytical, Shimadzu Corporation, Waters Corporation, Jasco Inc, Bio-Rad Laboratories and others.

