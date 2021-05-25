Vascular Surgery and Endovascular Procedures Market By Growth, Demand &Opportunities & Forecast To 2027 | BD, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Edwards Lifesciences

This market study on Vascular Surgery and Endovascular Procedures Market covers the global and regional market with an in-depth breakdown of the inclusive growth prospects in the market. Also, it sheds light on the wide-ranging competitive landscape of the global Vascular Surgery and Endovascular Procedures market. It defines about the recent innovations, applications and end users of the market.The report first introduces the market basics like definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain overview, and then industry policies and plans, product specifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, and so on.Global Vascular Surgery and Endovascular Procedures market report lends a hand with businesses to thrive in the market by providing them with an array of insights about the market and the industry. Inputs from various industry experts, essential for the detailed market analysis, have been used very carefully to generate this finest market research report.

The major players who are leading the market throughout the globe are:

BD

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

Synovis Micro Companies Alliance, Inc

pfm medical ag

KLS Martin Group

Mercian Cycles

The Vascular Surgery and Endovascular Procedures market report comprises of several market dynamics and estimations of the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. For generation of an excellent market research report, principal attributes such as highest level of spirit, practical solutions, dedicated research and analysis, innovation, talent solutions, integrated approaches, most advanced technology and commitment plays a key role. The report contains reviews about key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies. While preparing the winning Vascular Surgery and Endovascular Procedures report, markets on the local, regional as well as global level are explored.

Vascular surgery is a surgery which is done to treat the diseases related to the vascular system. On the other hand, endovascular surgery is used for treatment of the diseases which affects the blood vessels. Vascular surgery is a minimally invasive procedure and endovascular surgery is less invasive procedure. Aortic aneurysm, blood clots, deep vein occlusions, chylothorax, chylous effusions, renal aneurysms etc. are some of the common conditions that are treated through these surgeries.

Market Drivers

Rising cases of aneurysms among population is driving the growth of this market

Faster recovery rate of endovascular surgery as compared to the open surgery is another factor driving the growth of this market.

Market Restraints

Long recovery time of vascular surgery is restraining the growth of this market

High risk of brain damage and stroke during some surgery is another factor restraining the growth of this market

Vascular Surgery and Endovascular Procedures Market Segmentation:

By Procedure

Aneurysm Repair

Bypass Surgery-Peripheral

Carotid Angioplasty and Stenting

Carotid Endarterectomy

Dialysis Access Surgery

Endovascular Repair

Stent Graft

Thromboendarterectomy

Thrombolytic Therapy

Varicose Vein Treatment

By Applications

Government Hospitals

Private Hospitals and Surgical Clinics

Academic and Research Institutes

By Vascular Surgery Products

Scissors

Forceps

Needle Holders

Scalpels

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2018, Terumo Corporation announced that they have acquired the large bore vascular closure device from Medeon Biodesign, Inc. The main aim is to expand their portfolio as there is increase in the percutaneous cardiac and peripheral catheterization procedures like Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR), Thoracic Endovascular Aneurysm Repair and Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implementation (TAVI). So, this device will help the company to get rapid and reliable hemostasis with good outcomes.

In October 2017, CryoLife announced that they have signed an agreement to acquire Jotec AG. The main aim of the acquisition is to create a new portfolio focused on aortic surgery which will help the CryoLife to grow in endovascular surgical markets. It will also help them to expand their cardiac and vascular surgery business.

Competitive Landscape and Vascular Surgery and Endovascular Procedures Market Share Analysis

Global vascular surgery and endovascular procedures market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of vascular surgery and endovascular procedures market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the vascular surgery and endovascular procedures market are BD, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Synovis Micro Companies Alliance, Inc., pfm medical ag, KLS Martin Group, Mercian Cycles, Life Systems Medical Pty Ltd., Boss Instruments, Ltd, assi.in, PRECISION MEDICAL PRODUCTS., NEWTECH MEDICAL DEVICES, Baroque Medical.

Vascular Surgery and Endovascular Procedures Market Country Level Analysis:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

