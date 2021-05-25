Digital Therapeutic (DTx) Market 2021 – Industry Share, Growth, Trends Analysis Report

Data Bridge Market Research: Recent Research on Digital Therapeutic (DTx) Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028 report aids in achieving a sustainable growth in the market, by providing a well-versed, specific and most relevant product and Digital Therapeutic (DTx) market information. Business intelligence has been applied to generate this market report which is a vital aspect when it comes to accomplish thorough and wide-ranging market insights. This market report will also surely help in the journey to achieve the business growth and success. The global Digital Therapeutic (DTx) report also provides an insightful overview of product specification, technology, applications, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as revenue, cost, and gross margin. It is highly expected that the industry will have better opportunity for scope of growth after the covid-19 pandemic situation. In- depth analysis of the industry’s restraints, landscapes, global opportunities, key competitors are briefly explained as well.

Digital therapeutic (DTx) market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 23.4% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 10,639.36 million by 2028 from USD 2012.29 million in 2020. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases like diabetes, hypertension among others as well as the rising awareness by government agencies will increase the growth of the digital therapeutic market.

Digital Therapeutic (DTx) Market Segmentation:

By Product and Service Type (Hardware Product, Solutions/Software and Service)

By Application (Treatment/Care-Related Applications and Preventive Applications)

By Purchase Mode (Group Purchase Organization and Individual)

By Sales Channel (B2B and B2C)

Digital Therapeutic (DTx) Market Country Level Analysis

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Table Of Content

Research Coverage: This is the first part of the research that covers market segmentation outlines, years studied, analysis targets, major global Innovation Management Platforms manufacturers, and product range.

Key Market Features: The report here puts the spotlight on market output, revenue, usage, and potential. It also brings market trends, drivers, restraints and macroscopic indicators to light.

Profiles of companies: This section includes a broad examination of key players in the global Digital Therapeutic (DTx) market based on various factors such as the latest advances, market share and gross margins. This provides an analysis of SWOT, too.

Key Strategic Developments: All the regions evaluated in the study are examined here based on key factors such as volume, sales, market share, import, and export.

Regional demand: Each domestic market discussed here is evaluated based on the global market's share of sales and output.

Product market penetration: It comprises of the study of costs, sales and industry overview by product type.

Competitive Landscape and Digital Therapeutic (DTx) Market Share Analysis

The major companies providing digital therapeutic (DTx) are Fitbit, Inc., Livongo, ResMed, Omada Health, Inc., Noom, Ginger, Happify, Welldoc, Inc., Samsung, Gaia, Inc., Atentiv, Mango Health, Natural Cycles, Cognifit, Cognoa, Kaia Health, Wellthy Therapeutics, Mindstrong Health, Smart Patient GMBH, Ayogo Health, Better Therapeutics, 2morrow, Canary Health, Click Therapeutics, Pear Therapeutics, Voluntis, Akili Interactive Labs, among other domestic and global players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Many product launch and agreement are also initiated by the companies’ worldwide which are also accelerating the digital therapeutic (DTx) market.

In March 2020, Welldoc, Inc. had announced collaboration with Dexcom which consisted of the continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. The collaboration would help the Bluestar, a digital health product for individuals living with type 1 and type 2 diabetes, to provide perception to Dexcom G6 CGM system customers. This would help Welldoc to create a line of products that apply would include the chronic disease domain.

In January 2019, Natural Cycles had collaborated with the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) in collaboration with the University of Plymouth., this collaboration helps in know about the people who have already used the product the feedback from the people. By the collaboration company wants to start with women’s health with research and passion, so that females know about their health problems and can resolve them.

Influence Highlights Of The Digital Therapeutic (DTx) Market Report:

The report throws light on a highly well-formatted segmentation and detailed overview of the global Digital Therapeutic (DTx) industry.

As per the study, the global Digital Therapeutic (DTx) market is segregated into segments based on the product spectrum, applications, regions, and key manufacturers.

is segregated into segments based on the product spectrum, applications, regions, and key manufacturers. The report encompasses details related to the market share of every product as well as the target returns of the segment.

Digital Therapeutic (DTx) report provides historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value

The report provides qualitative analysis through various tools including Porter’s Five Forces Model, PESTLE Analysis, and SWOT Analysis

The Digital Therapeutic (DTx) market study provides analysis on market size in terms of both consumption volume, production volume, revenue, global trends, import-export, value chain, distributors, pricing, segments trends analysis, etc. for regional as well as global market

The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue, and forecast by type and by application for the period 2021-2027.

Global Digital Therapeutic (DTx) Market Scope and Market Size

On the basis of product and service type, the digital therapeutic (DTx) market is segmented into hardware products, solutions/software and service. In 2021, solution/software segment is expected to dominate the market since with the pandemic situation going on the safety is the prime responsibility, therefore people would tend to prefer this segment.

On the basis of application, the digital therapeutic (DTx) market is segmented into treatment/care-related applications and preventive applications. In 2021, treatment/care-related segment is expected to dominate since this would provide treatment for the chronic disorders which are highly prevailing.

On the basis of purchase mode, the digital therapeutic (DTx) market is segmented into group purchase organization and individual. In 2021, individual segment is expected to dominate the market since many people individually are accepting the digital healthcare platform and want to get treated without any contact.

On the basis of sales channel, the digital therapeutic (DTx) market is segmented into B2B and B2C. In 2021, B2C segment is expected to dominate the market since the services are mostly preferred directly to the customers.

Also, report purchase provides access to: Report in PDF format for all License types, Report in Excel + PDF format for Team and Corporate Licenses, Free analyst support for 6 months, Free report update with the Single User License, Enterprise User and factbook, 15% free customization equal to 60 analyst hours

