Sterilization Equipment Market Research 2021: Global Size, Trends, Outlook and Future Scope Analysis

Global sterilization equipment market is registering a substantial CAGR of 7.81% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of hospital acquired infections and continuous advancement in sterilization equipment technologies.

The major players covered in Sterilization Equipment are:

STERIS plc

Getinge AB

3M

Belimed

MMM Group

MATACHANA GROUP

Sotera Health

Cantel Medical

Advanced Sterilization Products Division Ethicon US, LLC

Cardinal Health

Sterigenics U.S., LLC – A Sotera Health company

Andersen Products, Inc

Sterile Technologies Inc

Sterilization is the method of removing biological agents or life forms that involves transmissible agents including spore forms, unicellular eukaryotic organisms, fungi, bacteria, and spore forms existing in a particular surface, liquid, medication, region, etc. In the medical industry, sterilization is an inevitable method with the sterility and efficacy of the sterilization equipment as primary variables.

Market Drivers

Increasing prevalence of hospital acquired infections are driving the growth of the market

Continuous advancement in sterilization equipment technologies is flourishing the market growth

Increasing biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries are helping the market to grow

Increase in surgical procedure drives the growth of the market

Market Restraints

Huge initial investment hinders the market growth

Limited information and awareness about safety rules hampers the market growth

Strict rules and regulations by government restricts the growth of the market

Sterilization Equipment Market Segmentation:

By Product and Service (Sterilization Instruments, Sterilization Consumables and Accessories, Sterilization Services)

By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Medical Device Companies, Food & Beverage Industry, Pharmaceutical Companies, Other End Users)

Sterilization Equipment Market Country Level Analysis

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Competitive Landscape and Sterilization Equipment Market Share Analysis

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global sterilization equipment market are STERIS plc, Getinge AB., 3M, Belimed, MMM Group, MATACHANA GROUP, Sotera Health, Cantel Medical, Advanced Sterilization Products Division Ethicon US, LLC., Cardinal Health, Sterigenics U.S., LLC – A Sotera Health company, Andersen Products, Inc., Sterile Technologies Inc, Celitron Medical Technologies Kft., Metall Zug AG, MME group Inc., Nanosonics, Midmark Corporation, TSO3 INC., LTE Scientific Ltd, among others.

Influence Highlights Of The Sterilization Equipment Market Report:

The report throws light on a highly well-formatted segmentation and detailed overview of the global Sterilization Equipment industry.

As per the study, the global Sterilization Equipment market is segregated into segments based on the product spectrum, applications, regions, and key manufacturers.

The report encompasses details related to the market share of every product as well as the target returns of the segment.

Sterilization Equipment report provides historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value

The report provides qualitative analysis through various tools including Porter’s Five Forces Model, PESTLE Analysis, and SWOT Analysis

The Sterilization Equipment market study provides analysis on market size in terms of both consumption volume, production volume, revenue, global trends, import-export, value chain, distributors, pricing, segments trends analysis, etc. for regional as well as global market

The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue, and forecast by type and by application for the period 2021-2027.

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, Petriss has introduced BLUEfin sterilization intelligence software. This innovative software solution enables sterilization experts to fulfill AORN, the Joint Commission, AAMI, and other legislative bodies ‘ compliance expectations. This solution is used to optimize patient care and for reduction of infections on surgical sites

In January 2018, Claranor introduced chemical free and dry can sterilization solution. Claranor has built the first pulsed light sterilization devices dedicated to milk powder cans for infant formula. This launch will expand the offerings of the company.

