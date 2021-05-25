High Performance Fibers Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2027

The global high-performance fiber market size was estimated at USD 12.2 billion in 2018 and is expected to show an average annual growth rate of 11.0% based on sales from 2021 to 2027. Military vehicles, aircraft, electronics and sporting goods are expected to drive industry growth during the forecast period.

Some high-performance fibers offer excellent features such as high heat and chemical resistance to most organic solvents, high abrasion resistance, non-conductive, and good fabric integrity at high temperatures. In addition, the product has good strength-to-weight ratio and high rigidity, which provides high usability in aerospace applications.

High Performance Fibers Market: Segmentation

By Product Type

Carbon Fiber

Polybenzimidazole (PBI)

High-Strength PE Fiber

Aramid

Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS)

Glass Fiber

Ceramics

Others

By Application

Electronics & Telecommunication

Textile

Aerospace & Defense

Construction & Building

Automotive

Sporting Goods

Others

Key Players in High Performance Fibers Market

Teijin Ltd.

I. du Pont Nemours and Company

Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co., Ltd.

Cytec Industries Inc.

Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd.

Owens Corning

PBI Performance Products, Inc.

Koninklijke Ten Cate NV

Kureha Corporation

Toray Industries, Inc.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the High Performance Fibers Market.

The market share of the High Performance Fibers Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the High Performance Fibers Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the High Performance Fibers Market.

Key Questions Answered by High Performance Fibers Market Report

What was the High Performance Fibers Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of High Performance Fibers Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the High Performance Fibers Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

