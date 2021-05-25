New Report: Global Data Science Platform Market 2021 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2026

The global data science platform market size was valued at USD 3.93 billion in 2019 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 26% from 2021 to 2027. Technology advances are progressing rapidly due to increased investment in research and development. . As businesses grow, there is an increasing demand for technologies that can increase productivity and efficiency. Advancements such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and Internet of Things (IoT) are driving the adoption of software and platforms. With daily data growth, advanced data processing tools and platforms are contributing significantly to business growth.

Data Science Platform Market: Segmentation

By Service

Professional

Managed

By Application

Marketing

Sales

Logistics

Other Application

By Deployment

On-premise

Cloud-Based

By End-user Industry

IT & Telecommunication

Healthcare

BFSI

Manufacturing

Retail

Other End-user Industries (Government and Defense, Energy and Utilities)

Major Players

Google LLC

Microsoft Corporation

IBM Corporation

ai

Oracle

Alteryx, Inc.

TIBCO Software Inc.

SAS Institute Inc.

SAP

The MathWorks, Inc.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Data Science Platform Market.

The market share of the Data Science Platform Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Data Science Platform Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Data Science Platform Market.

Key Questions Answered by Data Science Platform Market Report

What was the Data Science Platform Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Data Science Platform Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Data Science Platform Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

