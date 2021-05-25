New Report: Global Food and Beverage Stores Market 2021 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2026

The market for food and beverage stores consists of food and beverage sales and related services by legal entities (organizations, individual traders and partnerships) that retail food and beverage products at fixed point-of-sale (POS) locations. This industry includes grocery stores, specialty grocery stores, convenience stores, and beer, wine and liquor stores.

Asia Pacific is the largest region in the global food and beverage store market, accounting for 44% of the market in 2018. Eastern Europe was the second largest region accounting for 17% of the global food and beverage market. Africa was the smallest region in the global food and beverage market.

Food and Beverage Stores Market: Segmentation

By Type:

Specialty Food Stores

Beer,

Wine & Liquor Stores

By Ownership:

Retail Chain

Independent Retailer

Major Players

Philip Morris International Inc

PepsiCo

Nestle SA

JBS S.A

Anheuser Busch InBev

