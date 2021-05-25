Enterprise Mobility Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2027

The Enterprise Mobility Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

The growth of data and mobile devices, competitive pressures, and increasing Internet reach and usage are driving the growth of the enterprise mobility management market. The cost of deploying enterprise mobile management solutions and government and regulatory compliance issues are limiting the enterprise mobile management market. Increasing adoption of cloud-based technologies is an opportunity. The lack of system integrators is one of the challenges facing the enterprise mobility management market.

A full report of Enterprise Mobility Market available at https://www.orionmarketreports.com/enterprise-mobility-market/55070/

Enterprise Mobility Market: Segmentation

By Component

Solution

Service

By Solution Type

Mobile Content Management (MCM)

Mobile Application Management (MAM)

Mobile Device Management (MDM)

Mobile Identity Management

Others

By Deployment Model

On-Premise

Cloud

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

By Device Type

Laptop

Tablet

Smartphones

By Industry Vertical

BFSI

Healthcare

Government & Public Sector

IT & Telecom

Retail

Education

Energy & Utilities

Others

Key market players

Amtel, Inc.

Blackberry Limited

Citrix Systems, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Infosys, Ltd.

Microsoft Corporation

SAP SE

Sophos Ltd.

Soti, Inc.

VMware, Inc

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Enterprise Mobility Market.

The market share of the Enterprise Mobility Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Enterprise Mobility Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Enterprise Mobility Market.

Key Questions Answered by Enterprise Mobility Market Report

What was the Enterprise Mobility Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Enterprise Mobility Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Enterprise Mobility Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

About Us:

Orion Market Reports (OMR) endeavors to provide exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to clients across the globe. Our organization helps both multinational and domestic enterprises to bolster their business by providing in-depth market insights and most reliable future market trends. Our reports address all the major aspects of the markets providing insights and market outlook to global clients.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Reports

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404