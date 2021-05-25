Patient Self-Service Kiosk Market: Research Report Overview by Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth & Leading Players (2021-2027)

Research report presented by UnivDatos, Emphasis on Type (Touch Screen, Internet), Mobility (Freestanding, Mobile, Wall-mounted and Countertop), Applications (Self-check-in, Floor Map and Department Navigation, Prescription Order Refilling and Updating, Collection of Co-payments, Other Applications), End-User (Hospitals & Clinics, Laboratories, Pharma Stores) and Geographical analysis (key regions and countries).

As per the research report, Global Patient Self-Service Kiosk Market generated revenue of US$ 558.5 million in 2019. The technology is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period to reach a market valuation of US$ 1,637.5 million by 2026.

Consumer demand for instant satisfaction has increased as a result of technological advancements such as smartphones and the Internet of Things. Furthermore, technological adoption, strong customer intention toward self-service technologies, ease of use, improved efficiency and perceived interactivity, as well as widespread readiness of self-service technology in both rural and urban areas, are all significant factors influencing the growth potential of self-service technologies. Self-service technology has been used by businesses in a number of sectors for several years to improve consumer satisfaction and increase service capability. Consumer standards are that, and budgets are tightening, so the use of innovations in healthcare has become slower to catch on.

Researchers also discovered that over 85 percent of Americans have a smartphone in their pocket in today’s hyper-connected world. This versatile handheld interface allows users to seek answers quickly and at their leisure. The popularity of conventional retail’s introduction of self-service solutions is linked to this sense of freedom and self-reliance. In every healthcare environment, a significant amount of management, information sharing, and upgrading takes place behind the scenes. And, as initiatives like NHS Paperless 2020 push the NHS toward digital processes and promote more cooperation between various sectors of the health and social care system, any way to streamline and centralise administration is welcome. Self-service kiosks enable various stakeholders to get the information they need quickly and share it with others. Vanguard Urologic Institute used kiosks in conjunction with a survey that enabled patients to score the kiosk’s usability. The accessibility findings were as follows: 39.25 percent of patients considered check-in easy, 53.39 percent found check-in average, and just 7.37 percent found check-in complicated.

Insights Presented in the Report

“Amongst type, internet kiosks segment holds the major share”

The market is divided into two types: touch screens and internet kiosks. With a market share of 73.6 percent in 2019, internet kiosks led the market and are predicted to continue to do so over the projected period. The proliferation of Internet-based payment systems like Apple Pay and Android Pay is gradually supplementing the debit/credit card culture and addressing the problem of a time-consuming quest for an ATM nearby. Touch screen kiosks, on the other hand, are expected to grow at the fastest rate throughout the projected period (2021-2026).

“Amongst mobility type, freestanding segment dominated the market in 2019”

There are four types of versatility devices: freestanding, handheld, wall-mounted, and countertop. With a market share of 63.8 percent in 2019, the freestanding category is projected to retain its domination over the forecast period, as patients can eliminate entry errors and the stress associated with a hospital appointment by entering details using a keyboard, a credit card, or other freestanding patient self-service kiosks biometric technology. When it comes to presenting educational and branding material, freestanding kiosks are the most visible. Mobile kiosks, on the other hand, are expected to grow at the fastest rate during the projected period (2021-2026).

“Amongst application type, collection of co-payments segment is expected to dominate the market during the analyzed period”

The business is divided into four categories based on the application type: self-check-in, floor map and department navigation, drug order refilling, and reviewing and collecting co-payments. With a market share of 32.2 percent in 2019, the collection of co-payments segment led the market in 2019 and is projected to continue to do so over the forecast period. However, due to the elimination of patient wait times, increased employee morale, improved payment systems, and an overall change in the patient experience, self-check-in is expected to have the highest CAGR over the studied timeframe.

“Amongst end-users, hospitals and clinics are expected to dominate the market during the analyzed period”

The market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, labs, and pharma clinics based on the end-user. Hospitals and clinics had the largest market share of 68.7% in 2019 and are projected to continue to be the leading segment of the patient self-service kiosk market over the forecast period. Patient kiosks in hospitals cut patient wait times and paperwork, freeing up time for employees and lowering administrative costs. During the forecast period 2021-2026, however, the pharma stores segment is projected to rise at the fastest CAGR.

“North America represents one of the largest markets of Patient Self-Service Kiosk market”

A systematic research was performed for various regions around the globe, including North America (US, Canada, Rest of North America), Europe (Germany, UK, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), and Rest of World, to gain a greater understanding of the business dynamics of the patient self-service kiosk market. Because of the implementation of the Disability Act in North America, which has further simplified the process for developing digital health kiosks that are compliant for end-users with hearing, sight, and mobility limitations, North America led the industry and reported sales of US$ 205.2 million in 2019.

Table of Contents

1 Market Introduction

2 Research Methodology or Assumption

3 Industry Performance

4 Executive Summary

5 Market Overview

6 Legal & Regulatory Framework

7 COVID-19 Impact on Self-Service Kiosk in Healthcare

8 Demand and Supply Side Analysis

9 Value Chain Analysis

10 Market Insights by Type

11 Market Insights by Mobility

12 Market Insights by Applications

13 Market Insights by End-User

14 Market Insights by Region

15 Competitive Scenario – IBM Corporation, Clearwave Corporation, Fabcon Inc., SlabbKiosks, KIOSK Information Systems Inc., Phoenix Kiosk Inc., RedyRef Interactive Kiosks

16 Top Company Profiles

