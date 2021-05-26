New Study: Global Automotive Ethernet Market 2021 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2026

The Automotive Ethernet market is expected to reach a CAGR of 23% over the forecast period (2021-2027). The increased deployment of ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistant System), infotainment, rapid advances in autonomous vehicle development, and low Ethernet costs have led to tremendous growth in Automotive Ethernet, which is used for the purpose of connecting electronic systems in vehicles. It is more efficient than conventional harnesses.

Scope of the Report

Automotive Ethernet is a physical network used to connect various components in a vehicle with the help of a wired network. It is designed to meet the electrical and bandwidth requirements. This arrangement reduces the cost of cabling and labor required by attaining synchronization and thereby reducing the complexity of the network within the vehicle.

Automotive Ethernet Market: Segmentation

By Type

Automotive Ethernet Network

Automotive Ethernet Testing

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

By Bandwidth

10Mbps

100Mbps

1Gbps

5/5/10Gbps

By Application

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)

Infotainment

Powertrain

Body and Comfort

Chassis

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Farming and Off-highway Vehicles

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Automotive Ethernet Market.

The market share of the Automotive Ethernet Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Automotive Ethernet Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Automotive Ethernet Market.

Key Questions Answered by Automotive Ethernet Market Report

What was the Automotive Ethernet Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Automotive Ethernet Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automotive Ethernet Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

