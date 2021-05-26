Electric Scooters Market Key Players, Product and Production Information analysis and forecast 2021 – 2029

Electric Scooters Market Analysis 2019-2029

A recent market study published by FMI on the electric scooters market includes the global industry analysis 2014-2018 & opportunity assessment 2019-2029, and incorporates a complete assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historical as well as current growth parameters of the electric scooters market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Electric Scooters Market: Taxonomy

The global electric scooters market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to the reader.By Product

Standard

Folding

Self-Balancing

Maxi

Three-Wheeled

By Battery

Li-Ion

NiMH

Lead Based

By Technology

Plug In

Battery

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa

Emerging Country

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report starts with the executive summary of the electric scooters market, which includes a summary of the key findings and statistics of the market. Furthermore, in this arena, analyst mentioned crux of markets such as overall market approach, target geographies, and differentiating strategy.

Chapter 02 – Market Introduction

Readers can find the definition and a detailed taxonomy of the electric scooters market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about the electric scooters market. Along with this, a comprehensive overview of electric vehicles for instance by technology and vehicle type is included.

Chapter 03 – Global Electric Scooters Market Analysis Scenario

In this chapter, we have covered prominent key points such as which country has noteworthy potential and how continuous development in infrastructure will support the growth of the global market. Furthermore, the team also covered value & volume analysis for the global electric scooters market with cost tear down analysis to make in-depth study. Moreover, in this segment readers can find an exclusive value chain with profit margins and pricing comparison across the world.

Chapter 04 – Market Dynamics

This chapter explains the market dynamics (drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities). Here, the stockholder can update knowledge by studying trends and challenges in the electric scooters market. Furthermore, this segment talks about the behaviour of the consumers and suppliers with the help of Porter’s Five Analysis.

Chapter 05 – Global Electric Scooters Market Analysis and Forecast by Product

Based on product type, the electric scooters market is segmented into electric scooters, standard, folding, self-balancing, maxi, and three-wheeled. In this chapter, readers can find information about the annual growth of each segment, market share, and attractiveness analysis based on the product type.

Chapter 06 – Global Electric Scooters Market Analysis and Forecast by Technology

This chapter provides details about the electric scooters market based on the technology, and has been classified into plug-in electric scooters and battery electric scooters. In this chapter, readers can also understand the BPS gain and loss with respective segments.

Chapter 7 – Global Electric Scooters Market Analysis and Forecast by Battery

This chapter provides details about the electric scooters market based on the battery type, and has been classified into three category; Li-Ion, NiMH, and lead based. In this chapter, readers can understand the market value share analysis of above mentioned three segments with their absolute $ opportunity over the forecast period.

Chapter 8 – Global Electric Scooters Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2029, by Region

This chapter explains how the electric scooters market will grow across various geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and Middle East and Africa.

Chapter 9 – North America Electric Scooters Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the North America electric scooters market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find the pricing analysis, impact analysis of market dynamics, and market growth according to various segments and countries in North America.

Chapter 10 – Latin America Electric Scooters Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the electric scooters market in Latin American countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America. Along with this, an assessment of the market across target segments has been provided.

Chapter 11 – Western Europe Electric Scooters Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

Important growth prospects of the electric scooters market based on its end users in several countries, such as Germany, France, Italy, the U.K., Spain, BENELUX, and Rest of Western Europe, are included in this chapter.

Chapter 12 – Eastern Europe Electric Scooters Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

In this chapter, readers can find the growth prospects of the electric scooters market in Russia and Poland with the impact of market dynamics over the forecast period.

Chapter 13 – APEJ (Asia Pacific Excluding Japan) Electric Scooters Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter highlights the growth of the electric scooters market in East Asia by focusing on China, India, ASEAN, Oceania, and Rest of Asia Pacific. This section also help readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the electric scooters market in East Asia.

Chapter 14 – Japan Electric Scooters Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the growth parameters of the Japan electric scooters market during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Chapter 15 – Middle East & Africa (MEA) Electric Scooters Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter provides information about how the electric scooters market will grow in prominent countries in the MEA region, such as GCC Countries, South Africa, Israel, and Rest of MEA, during the stipulated time period.

Chapter 16 – Competition Landscape

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the industry structure analysis, leading players with their share. Furthermore, in this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the prominent stakeholders in the electric scooters market. In the TOC segment, the team has mentioned key players in the electric scooters market.

Chapter 17 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the electric scooters market report.

Chapter 18 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the electric scooters market.

Table Of Content

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Introduction

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Taxonomy

2.3. Electric Vehicles Market Overview

3. Global Electric Scooters Market Analysis Scenario

3.1. Market Volume Analysis

3.1.1. Installed Base By Region

3.1.2. Replacement Rate and Cost Tear Down Analysis

3.2. Pricing Analysis

3.2.1. Pricing Assumptions

3.2.2. Price Projections Per Region

3.3. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Forecast

3.3.1. Market Size and Y-o-Y Growth

3.3.2. Absolute $ Opportunity

3.4. Market Overview

3.4.1. Value Chain

3.4.2. Profitability Margins

3.4.3. List of Active Participants

3.4.3.1. Component Suppliers

3.4.3.2. Manufacturers

3.4.3.3. Distributors / Retailers

