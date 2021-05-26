Textile Flooring Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~6% during the forecast period of 2019-2029

Textile Floorings Market Analysis 2019-2029

A recent market study published by FMI on the textile floorings market includes global industry analysis 2014-2018 & opportunity assessment 2019-2029, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting a thorough research on the historic as well as current growth parameters of the textile floorings market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Textile Floorings Market: Taxonomy

The global textile floorings market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

By Product Type

Rugs

Carpets

By Technology

Tufting

Woven

Needlefelt

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report initiates with the executive summary of the textile floorings market, which includes a summary of key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes the demand-side & supply-side trends pertaining to the textile floorings market.

Chapter 02 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provides a base to the information and statistics included in the textile floorings market report.

Chapter 03 – Research Methodology

This chapter help readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the textile floorings market.

Chapter 04 – Market Overview

Readers can find the definition and a detailed taxonomy of the textile floorings market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about the textile floorings market. Along with this, a comprehensive information pertaining to textile floorings and their properties are provided in this section. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help readers understand the scope of the textile floorings market report.

Chapter 05 – Global Textile Floorings Market Demand Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This section explains the global market value analysis and forecast for the textile floorings market between the forecast periods of 2019-2029. This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the historical textile floorings market, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2019), and an incremental $ opportunity for the forecast period (2019–2029). Along with this, pricing analysis of the textile floorings market at the regional level has been provided in this section. This section also explains the global market volume analysis and forecast for the textile floorings market between the forecast periods of 2019-2029.

Chapter 06 – Global Textile Floorings Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029, by Material Type

Based on the material type, the textile floorings market is segmented into synthetic textiles, animal textiles and plant textiles. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments in the textile floorings market and market attractiveness analysis based on the material type.

Chapter 07 – Global Textile Floorings Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029, by Product Type

This chapter provides details about the textile floorings market based on the product type, and has been classified into rugs and carpets. In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractiveness analysis based on the product type.

Chapter 08 – Global Textile Floorings Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029, by Technology

Based on the light source type, the textile floorings market is segmented into Tufting, Woven and Needlefelt. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments in the textile floorings market and market attractiveness analysis based on the technology.

Chapter 09 – Global Textile Floorings Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029, by Application

This chapter provides details about the textile floorings market based on the application, and has been classified into residential, commercial and others (industrial, etc.). In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractiveness analysis based on the sales channel.

Chapter 10 – Global Textile Floorings Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029, by Region

This chapter explains how the textile floorings market will grow across various geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Chapter 11 – North America Textile Floorings Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the North America textile floorings market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find the pricing analysis, regional trends, and market growth based on the application and countries in North America.

Chapter 12 – Latin America Textile Floorings Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the textile floorings market in Latin American countries such as Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and the Rest of Latin America. Along with this, an assessment of the market across target segments has been provided.

Chapter 13 – Western Europe Textile Floorings Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

Important growth prospects of the textile floorings market based on its end users in several countries such as Germany, the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, and the Rest of Western Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 14 – Eastern Europe Textile Floorings Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

In this chapter, India and ASEAN countries are the prominent countries in the Eastern Europe region that are the prime subjects of assessment to obtain the growth prospects of the Eastern Europe textile floorings market. Readers can find detailed information about the growth parameters of the Eastern Europe textile floorings market during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Chapter 15 – APEJ Textile Floorings Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter highlights the growth of the textile floorings market in APEJ by focusing on China, India, ASEAN, Oceania and Rest of APEJ. This section also help readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the textile floorings market in APEJ.

Chapter 16 – Japan Textile Floorings Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter highlights the growth of the textile floorings market in Japan by. This section also help readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the textile floorings market in Japan.

Chapter 17 – MEA Textile Floorings Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter provides information about how the textile floorings market will grow in major countries in the MEA region such as GCC countries, South Africa and the Rest of MEA, during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Chapter 18 – Competitive Landscape

This chapter provides tier structure of the market participants. This section also helps the readers to understand competition between key market players is.

Chapter 19 – Company Profiles

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the prominent stakeholders in the textile floorings market, along with a detailed information about each company that includes company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are Mohawk Industries, Inc., Interface, Inc.,Beaulieu International Group N.V, Tarkett SA, Balta Group, Shaw Industries Group Inc., Forbo Holding AG, Mannington Mills, Inc., J+J Flooring Group and Vorwerk and Co. KGamong others.

