New Study: Global Iot Security Market 2021 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2026

The global IoT security market size was valued at $8,472.19 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $73,918.82 million by 2026, with an annual average growth of 31% from 2021 to 2027. IoT security market trends include an increase in the number of ransomwares Attacks on various IoT devices. The growth of the market is accelerating as IoT security regulations increase in developing countries and malware and phishing threats increase from enterprise to enterprise. However, budget constraints and expensive IoT security solutions between organizations hinder the growth of the market. In addition, the demand for IoT security solutions is increasing rapidly, and the adoption of IoT security solutions in various developing countries is expected to present major opportunities for market expansion in the future.

Iot Security Market: Segmentation

By Component

Solution

Service

By Deployment Mode

On-Premise

Cloud

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

By Product Type

Device Authentication & Management

Identity Access & Management

Intrusion Detection System & Intrusion Prevention System

Data Encryption & Tokenization

Others

By Security Type

Network Security

Endpoint Security

Application Security

Cloud Security

Others

By Industry Vertical

Manufacturing

Retail & E-Commerce

Government & Defense

Transportation & Logistics

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare

Others

Key Market Players

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Infineon Technologies AG

Cisco Systems Inc.

Broadcom

Gemalto NV

Fortinet Inc.

SecuriThings

Palo Alto Networks Inc.

Trend Micro Incorporated

Intended Audience

Service providers and distributors

Independent software vendors

Analytics consulting companies

Market research and consulting firms

Solution providers

Technology investors

Research institutes

System Integrators

Research/consultancy firms

Network providers

Device manufacturers

Cybersecurity providers

Government and security agencies

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Iot Security Market.

The market share of the Iot Security Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Iot Security Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Iot Security Market.

Key Questions Answered by Iot Security Market Report

What was the Iot Security Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Iot Security Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Iot Security Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

