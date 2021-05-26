New Study: Global Medical Drones Market 2021 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2027

The medical drone market is expected to be worth $398 million by 2025 and is expected to record a CAGR of 24.4% over the forecast period. Increasing application of drones in the medical field will help the medical drone market grow. Drones meet the urgent needs of patients by supplying the necessary medicines, vaccines, anti-venous and blood products to the region. Rapid delivery helps healthcare professionals quickly deliver patient life-saving care.

COVID-19 scenario analysis

Pharmaceutical and biotech companies are working with governments around the world to address the COVID-19 outbreak, from supporting vaccine development to scheduling drug supply chain problems. There are also about 115 vaccine candidates and 155 other molecules that will remain in the R&D pipeline over the next few years.

Medical Drones Market: Segmentation

By Drone Type

Fixed Wing

Rotor Drone

Hybrid Drones

By Application

Drugs/Pharmaceutical Transfer

Blood transfer

Vaccination Programs

By End User

Government Organizations

Emergency Medical Services

Blood Banks

Key market players

DJI

DHL

Embention

Matternet

Flirtey

Zipline

Vayu

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Medical Drones Market.

The market share of the Medical Drones Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Medical Drones Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Medical Drones Market.

Key Questions Answered by Medical Drones Market Report

What was the Medical Drones Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Medical Drones Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Medical Drones Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

