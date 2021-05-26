Electronic Cigarette Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2027

The e-cigarette market size exceeded $8 billion worldwide in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 2% between 2021 and 2027. Increasing government initiatives to implement indoor smoking bans, health risk awareness campaigns, and ban taxes to curb tobacco use Globally I am likely to drive industry growth.

Technological advances and increasing innovation in new products are driving the growth of the e-cigarette market. Evolution encourages tobacco users to switch to vaporization, helping the market to grow significantly. In addition, changing consumer preferences, an increasing number of vape stores, and the availability of these devices in a variety of flavors and shapes are driving further market demand.

Electronic Cigarette Market: Segmentation

By Product Type

Disposable

Rechargeable

Modular

By Flavor

Tobacco

Botanical

Fruit

Sweet

Beverage

Others

By Distribution Channel

Specialist E-cig Shops

Online

Supermarkets

Tobacconist

Others

Major Players

Philip Morris International

Healthier Choices Management Corp (Ruthless Vapor Corp)

MCIG Inc.

Altria Group Inc.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Electronic Cigarette Market.

The market share of the Electronic Cigarette Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Electronic Cigarette Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Electronic Cigarette Market.

Key Questions Answered by Electronic Cigarette Market Report

What was the Electronic Cigarette Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Electronic Cigarette Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Electronic Cigarette Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

