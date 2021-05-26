Natural Zeolite Market 2021 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2027

The global Natural Zeolite Market size was estimated at US$ 6.47 billion in 2017. It is expected to grow at an annual average of 2.7% from 2021 to 2027. The construction industry is a major application market for natural zeolites. However, this product is expected to show rapid growth in terms of demand in soil improvement and water purification applications.

Market Players: The market is dominated by major players such as Zeocem a.s., Zeotech Corporation, KMI Zeolite, and United States Antimony Corporation.

Natural Zeolite Market: Segmentation

By Application:

Animal Nutrition

Agriculture

Soil Remediation

Construction Materials

Water Treatment

Healthcare

Medicine

Gas & Oil Filtration

Others

