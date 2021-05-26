New Study: Global Antibody Drug Conjugates Market 2021 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2027

The global Antibody Drug Conjugates market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25% over the forecast period. Increasing cancer incidence with a growing elderly population is likely to drive the antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) market. In addition, major technological advances are contributing to growth. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the population aged 65 and over is expected to reach from 7% in 2000 to 16% of the total population by 2050. Aging has become a significant risk factor for numerous diseases, including cancer. Others. Therefore, a growing elderly population is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

A full report of Antibody Drug Conjugates Market available at https://www.orionmarketreports.com/antibody-drug-conjugates-market/11594/

The report provides extensive competitive analysis and profiles of key market players, such as, include F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., Novartis AG, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Pfizer, Inc., Seattle Genetics Inc., Genentech Inc., Immunogen Inc., Immunomedics, Inc., Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals.

The other players in the value chain include Agensys, Inc., Concortis Biotherapeutics, Sanofi S.A., Celldex Therapeutics Inc., and Synthon Holding B.V.

Antibody Drug Conjugates Market: Segmentation

By Drugs

Adcetris

Kadcyla

By Mechanism Of Action

CD30 Antibodies

HER2 Antibodies

By Application

Breast Cancer

Lymphoma

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Antibody Drug Conjugates Market.

The market share of the Antibody Drug Conjugates Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Antibody Drug Conjugates Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Antibody Drug Conjugates Market.

Key Questions Answered by Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Report

What was the Antibody Drug Conjugates Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Antibody Drug Conjugates Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Antibody Drug Conjugates Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

About Us:

Orion Market Reports (OMR) endeavors to provide exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to clients across the globe. Our organization helps both multinational and domestic enterprises to bolster their business by providing in-depth market insights and most reliable future market trends. Our reports address all the major aspects of the markets providing insights and market outlook to global clients.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Reports

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404