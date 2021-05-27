Pet Wearable Market 2021-2026: Trends, Growth, Industry Size, Demand and Opportunities

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Pet Wearable Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global pet wearable market grew at a CAGR of around 15% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global pet wearable market to continue its strong growth during 2020-2025. Pet wearables refer to devices that comprise sensors to monitor various activities of pets. Some of the most commonly used wearable products include smart vest, collar and harness that are integrated with numerous advanced technologies, such as global positioning system (GPS) and radio-frequency identification (RFID). Apart from being used by pet parents for tracking, identification and controlling the movement of their pets, these devices are used to record their health metrics, including pulse, respiration, food intake, body temperature and rest patterns, that assist in efficient medical diagnosis and treatment.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Market Drivers:
The pet wearable market is primarily driven by the rising trend of pet humanization across the globe. This, coupled with the inflating disposable income levels of individuals, has led numerous pet owners to adopt these wearables to monitor the well-being of their pets. There has also been an increasing need to track their real-time location due to the rising cases of lost and stolen pets, thereby creating an escalating demand for advanced pet wearables that are equipped with GPS and Wi-Fi-enabled RFID technology. These variants are widely being integrated with cloud-based and data analytics solutions to offer innovative feature to the users. This, in turn, is creating a positive outlook for the market further.
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the pet wearable market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- PetPace Ltd.
- FitBark Inc.
- Cybortra Technology Co. Ltd.
- Garmin Ltd.
- High Tech Pet Products Inc.
- Loc8tor Ltd.
- Motorola (Lenovo)
- Whistle Labs Inc. (Mars Inc.)
- Invisible Fence Inc. (Radio Systems Corporation)
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global pet wearable market on the basis of product, technology, application, end user, distribution channel and region.
Breakup by Product:
- Smart Collar
- Smart Vest
- Smart Harness
- Smart Camera
- Others
Breakup by Technology:
- GPS
- RFID
- Sensor
- Others
Breakup by Application:
- Identification and Tracking
- Monitoring and Control
- Medical Diagnosis and Treatment
- Facilitation, Safety and Security
Breakup by End-User:
- Household
- Commercial
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Modern Trade
- Franchised Outlets
- Specialty Stores
- E-Commerce
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Key Highlights of the Report:
- Market Performance (2014-2019)
- Market Outlook (2020-2025)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Structure of the Global Market
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
