Life Science Analytics Market Trends, Growth, Industry Size, Demand and Opportunities by 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Life Science Analytics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global life science analytics market grew at a CAGR of around 12% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its strong growth during 2021-2026. Life science analytics refers to a clinical data analysis process that offers predictive tools for improved patient care. This process includes creating vast databases according to past reports of numerous patients, which helps healthcare professionals and pharmaceutical companies predict future trends of treatment. The importance of analytics in the life science industry is manifested in precise risk assessments to increase life expectancy, determining the effectiveness of clinical trials, assistance in precision medicine, and improving the effectiveness of research and development (R&D) activities.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Drivers:

The increasing deployment of connected devices and cloud-based services in the healthcare industry is one of the major factors fueling the global life science analytics market growth. Governments of various nations have also expanded their spending toward establishing an adequate healthcare infrastructure, which is further contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, the market is being positively affected by the onset of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which has led to the emerging need for effective teleconsultation solutions.

Life Science Analytics Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the life science analytics market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Accenture Plc

Cognizant

Infosys Limited

International Business Machines Corporation

IQVIA Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Rockwell Automation Inc.

SAS Institute Inc.

TAKE Solutions Limited

Wipro Limited

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global life science analytics market on the basis of type, component, deployment mode, application, end use and region.

Breakup by Type:

Reporting

Descriptive

Predictive

Prescriptive

Breakup by Component:

Software

Services

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

On-demand

On-premises

Breakup by Application:

Research and Development

Sales and Marketing Support

Supply Chain Analytics

Pharmacovigilance (PV)

Others

Breakup by End Use:

Medical Devices

Pharmaceuticals

Biotechnology

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

