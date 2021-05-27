Syrup Market Size, Trends, Demand, Leading Companies, Industry Drivers and Opportunities by 2025

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Syrup Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global syrup market is growing at a CAGR of around 4% during 2020-2025. A syrup is a thick liquid consisting of a highly concentrated sugar solution added with several flavoring agents. It is generally available in the form of maple syrup, chocolate syrup, fruit syrup, tapioca syrup, malt syrup, etc. Syrups are primarily utilized as sweeteners, flavoring agents, taste enhancers, food additives, and beverage concentrates. As a result, they are extensively used in confectionaries, bakery products, frozen desserts, beverages, pharmaceuticals, etc.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/syrup-market/requestsample
Market Trends and Drivers:
Rapid urbanization with hectic consumer work schedules has induced the demand for ready-to-eat and processed food products, thereby driving the growth of the global syrup market. Furthermore, the launch of several low-calorie organic product variants with natural sweetening agents and flavorings is also anticipated to impel the market growth in the coming years. Moreover, the rising consumption of flavored syrups as sweeteners and toppings with desserts, beverages, frozen yogurts, breakfast cereals, etc., further fosters the market growth. The elevating levels of globalization have resulted in the adoption of cross-cultural food trends, which also acts as a growth-inducing factor for the syrup market. Additionally, the growing popularity of flavored drinks has led to the introduction of newer syrup ranges in the beverage sector.
Buy full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/syrup-market
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the syrup market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- Conagra Brands Inc.
- Concord Food LLC
- Sonoma Syrup Co.
- The Hershey Company (Hershey Trust Company)
- Amoretti
- Cedarvale Maple Syrup Company
- Kraft foods
- Kraft Heinz Company
- Nature’s Way Products LLC
- NutriFood Indonesia
- Quaker Oats Company (PepsiCo)
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global syrup market on the basis of flavor, application, distribution channel and region.
Breakup by Flavor:
- Vanilla
- Strawberry
- Chocolate
- Mint
- Others
Breakup by Application:
- Beverages
- Dairy and Frozen Desserts
- Confectionaries
- Bakery Products
- Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
- Convenience Stores
- Online Sales
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Key Highlights of the Report:
- Market Performance (2014-2019)
- Market Outlook (2020-2025)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Structure of the Global Market
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Contact US:
IMARC Group
30 N Gould St, Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA
Email: [email protected]
Americas: +1-631-791-1145 | Europe & Africa: +44-753-713-2163 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800