Breast Massager Market Shaping from Growth to Value | Omron, HomeMed, LaVie Mom

The global breast Massager market is expected to witness high demand in the forecasted period due to the increasing number of issues with pregnant women and increasing breastfeeding problems across the world. The breast massager is a type of medical tool used for many purposes, for identifying breast cancer, relaxing the sore muscles, for improved breastfeeding in lactating women, for the better lymphatic system and various other health benefits. It eases the ducts and prevents uncomfortable engorgement of the breasts and stimulates lactation from the mammary gland during postnatal periods.

Market Breakdown by Type (Non-Electric Massager, Electric Massager), Sales Channel (Retail Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Stores), Age Group (12-18-Year-Old Girls, 19-28-Year-Old Adult, 29-38-Year-Old Middle-Aged, 39 Years Age), Material (Polysiloxane {Silicone without Phthalates}, Silicon Dioxide, Platinum Complex)

Market Trend:

The Advent of Automatic Breast Massagers with USB Charging Feature

The Emerging Lactation Massagers in Various Sizes and Designs



Market Drivers:

Increasing Demand for Massaging Device During Pregnancy and Breastfeeding

Raising Awareness about Breast Related Problems



Market Opportunities:

Technological Advancements in Breast Massager

Online Availability of Various Breast Massager

Regulation Analysis

• Local System and Other Regulation: Regional variations in Laws for the use of Breast Massager

• Regulation and its Implications

• Other Compliances

FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:

In order to better understand Market condition five forces analysis is conducted that includes Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, Threat of rivalry.

• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal and taxation policies)

• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs and foreign exchange rates)

• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes and changes in lifestyles)

• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research and development)

• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)

• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal and sustainability)

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

Global Breast Massager Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2020

Breast Massager Market by Application/End Users

Global Breast Massager Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2025)

Breast Massager Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type and Application

Breast Massager (Volume, Value and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.

Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis

