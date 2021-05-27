Dairy Free Yogurt Market is Going To Boom | CocoYo, Silk, Ripple Foods

Dairy-free yogurt is plant-based yogurt in the yogurt category. Soy is the most popular product bases. This product is specially designed for consumers who are allergic to dairy products. The increasing interest in probiotics is a major driver behind the dairy-free yogurt. The leading brands in non-dairy yogurt are Lavva and Yooga.

The Latest Released Dairy Free Yogurt market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Dairy Free Yogurt market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Dairy Free Yogurt market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Kite Hill (United States), Forager Project (United States), Ripple Foods (United States), Stonyfield (United States), Daiya Foods (Canada), Good Karma Foods, Inc. (United States), Dream Plant Based (United States), So Delicious Dairy Free (United States), Silk (United States), CocoYo (United States).



Market Breakdown by Application (Kids, Adults), Categories (Almond, Soy, Coconut, Others), Distribution Channel (Online Stores, Retail Stores, Hypermarket/Supermarket, Others), Flavours (Peach, Strawberry, Black Cherry, Blueberry, Others)

Increasing Interest from Consumers for Different Flavours

Dairy Fermentation



Growing Popularity of Plant-Based Nutrients

Increase Number of Non-Dairy Products Buyers



Strong Opportunity In Future Due To Count Of New Plant Bases Such As Cashew And Rice Will Allow New Entrants Into The Non-Dairy Milk Category

Revenue and Sales Estimation — Historical Revenue and sales volume is presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well recognized Types and end-use industry.

In additional Market Share analysis of players, in-depth profiling, product/service and business overview, the study also concentrates on BCG matrix, heat map analysis, FPNV positioning along with SWOT analysis to better correlate market competitiveness.

Demand from top notch companies and government agencies are expected to rise as they seek more information on latest scenario. Check Demand Determinants section for more information.

• Local System and Other Regulation: Regional variations in Laws for the use of Dairy Free Yogurt

FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:

In order to better understand Market condition five forces analysis is conducted that includes Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, Threat of rivalry.

• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal and taxation policies)

• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs and foreign exchange rates)

• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes and changes in lifestyles)

• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research and development)

• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)

• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal and sustainability)

Heat map Analysis, 3-Year Financial and Detailed Company Profiles of Key & Emerging Players: Kite Hill (United States), Forager Project (United States), Ripple Foods (United States), Stonyfield (United States), Daiya Foods (Canada), Good Karma Foods, Inc. (United States), Dream Plant Based (United States), So Delicious Dairy Free (United States), Silk (United States), CocoYo (United States)

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

Global Dairy Free Yogurt Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2020

Global Dairy Free Yogurt Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2025)

Dairy Free Yogurt Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type and Application

Dairy Free Yogurt (Volume, Value and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.

Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis

