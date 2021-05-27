Nonwoven Fabrics Market 2021 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2027

The nonwovens market was valued at USD 43,883 million in 2020, and the market is expected to record a CAGR of more than 6% over the forecast period (2021-2027).

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, businesses and manufacturing facilities were shut down and there was no economic activity. Consumers around the world are now focusing on essential goods and personal protective equipment as the government plans to offer economic packages for small businesses and other benefits. Therefore, the negative impact of COVID-19 is expected to be insignificant on the growth of the nonwovens market.

Major Players

Berry Global Inc.

Freudenberg Group

KCWW

DuPont

Ahlstrom-Munksjö

Nonwoven Fabrics Market: Segmentation

On the basis of polymer type:

PP

PE

PET

Wood pulp

Rayon

Others (PA, PC, polyester, natural fibers, and biopolymers)

On the basis of layer:

Single-layer

Multilayer

On the basis of function:

Disposable

Non-disposable

On the basis of technology:

Spunbond

Wet laid

Dry laid

Others (electrostatic spinning and flash-spun)

On the basis of application:

Hygiene

Medical

Filtration

Automotive

Consumer products

Building & Construction

Others (geotextiles, agriculture & landscape, industrial/military, office & stationery, leisure, and shoes & leather)

