Natural Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2027

The Natural Fiber Reinforced Composites market is expected to record a CAGR of 11% over the forecast period (2021-2027).

Natural fiber reinforced composite applications are rapidly increasing due to numerous advantages such as low cost, biodegradability, eco-friendliness, relatively good mechanical properties, etc. Consumption of natural fiber reinforced composites is dominated by n the building and construction industries. The outbreak of COVID-19 has affected many industries, along with construction and construction, as well as general economic activity. Blockades in several countries have halted construction activities affecting market research. In addition, the downturn in economic activity has affected infrastructure development and production activities, which has a series of impacts on the demand for natural fiber reinforced composites and has an impact on the research market.

Major Players

Trex Company, Inc.

FlexForm Technologies

AZEK Company LLC

UPM

Fiberon Technologies, Inc.

Natural Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market: Segmentation

By Plastic (USD Million)

Thermoplastics

Thermosets

By Fiber (USD Million)

Flax

Cotton

Jute

Sisal

Ramie

Coir

Banana

By End use (USD Million)

Automotive

Building & Construction

Aerospace

Sports & leisure

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Natural Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market.

The market share of the Natural Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Natural Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Natural Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market.

