New Study: Global Medical Styrenic Polymers Market 2021 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2027

The medical styrene polymer market size was valued at about $3.2 billion in 2019 and will show an annual average growth rate of more than 5% from 2021 to 2027. The growth of the automotive industry over the past few years, especially in emerging markets in China, and India has sparked the demand for styrene polymers. This is expected to have a positive impact on the styrene polymer market over the next 7 years. In addition, the growing demand for lightweight materials in the consumer goods industry is expected to have a positive impact on the market growth. Demand is expected to increase over the next seven years as the application of styrenic polymers increases in the manufacture of medical devices and pharmaceutical packaging materials. However, the price of styrene-based polymers is higher than that of alternative materials such as PVC and polyethylene, which is expected to suppress market growth.

Key Players

Versalis SpA (Italy), BASF SE (Germany), NOVA Chemicals (Canada), Synthos (Poland), INEOS Styrolution Group GmbH (Germany), PS Japan Corporation (Japan), KRATON CORPORATION (US), Chi Mei Corporation (China), ELIX Polymers (Spain), LG Chem (South Korea), and Alpek S.A.B. de CV (Mexico) are the key players operating in the global styrenic polymers market.

Medical Styrenic Polymers Market: Segmentation

By Product

Polystyrene

ABS

SAN

MBS

MABS

SMMA

SBS

SEBS

Others

By Application

Medical packaging

Medical containers

Medical instruments

IV solution bags

Medical fabrics

Others

