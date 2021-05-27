Liquid Silicone Rubber Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2021-2027

The Liquid Silicone Rubber market is expected to record a CAGR of over 4.5% over the forecast period (2021-2027).

The market was negatively affected by COVID-19 in 2020. The disruption of the global supply chain and the decline in demand from various end-user industries have negatively impacted the demand for liquid silicone rubber (LSR). The automotive industry can act as an obstacle to the growth of the market under study. The global automotive industry has witnessed a decline in sales in 2020, which is roughly 78 million units, well below 90.4 million units in 2019. This in turn affected the liquid silicone rubber market. However, in 2021, the situation is expected to recover and the growth trajectory of the market is expected to recover during the forecast period.

Major Players

Dow

Wacker Chemie AG

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

KCC SILICONE CORPORATION

Jiangsu Tianchen New Materials Co., Ltd

Liquid Silicone Rubber Market: Segmentation

By Type

Food Grade LSR

Industrial Grade LSR

Medical Grade LSR

By End-user Industry

Healthcare and Medical Devices

Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Consumer Goods (Food Contact Products, Baby Care Products, etc.)

Beauty and Personal Care

Other End-user Industries

