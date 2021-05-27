Spark Plug Market Growth Probability, Leading Vendors and Future Scenario up to 2027

Future Market Insights has adopted multi-disciplinary approach to shed light on the evolution of the Spark Plug Market during the historical period. The study presents a deep-dive assessment of the current growth dynamics, major avenues in the estimation year of 2016, and key prospects over the forecast period 2017 to 2027.

Extensive rounds of primary and a comprehensive secondary research have been leveraged by the analysts at Future Market Insights to arrive at various estimations and projections of the Spark Plug Market, both at global and regional levels. The analysts have used numerous industry-wide prominent business intelligence tools to consolidate facts, figures, and market data into revenue estimations and projections in the Spark Plug Market.

Impact of COVID-19 on Industry

The automotive market growth is anticipated to be hampered owing to the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic. The market growth declined drastically when the manufacturing units experienced shutdowns for months and a deficiency in raw materials supply and shortage of human resources Owing to the ongoing crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the production, and supply chain activities have seen a minor slump. However, the market is likely to face a swift turnaround as the economy starts to stabilize.

Key Players

Valeo SA, a leading player in the spark plugs market, collaborated with Capgemini in order to develop advanced connected mobility solutions. The company focuses on diversifying its product portfolio to attain strong presence in the spark plugs market space.

Denso Corporation, a key player operating in the spark plugs market, offers a wide-range of Platinum as well as Iridium spark plugs. This company operating in the spark plugs market has a strong focus on research and development investments in a bid to introduce novel products in the spark plugs market space.

Weichai Power Co., Ltd., a prominent player in the spark plugs market, sells under the brand ‘Zhuzhou Torch Spark Plug Co.,Ltd. (ZTSP)’ and offers a wide-range of spark plugs for use in motorcycle and small gasoline engines

Market Segmentation

The global research report on spark plugs market includes an in-depth analysis on each segment of the market.

Sales Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

Material Type

Iridium

Platinum

Nickel

Others

End Use

Automotive Two Wheelers Passenger Cars LCV HCV

Marine

Aerospace

Industrial

Product Type

Hot Spark Plug

Cold Spark Plug

Region

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South East Asia & Pacific

China

India

Middle East and Africa

Japan

