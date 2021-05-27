New Study: Global Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market 2021 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2027

The Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market is expected to record a CAGR of over 6% over the forecast period. The main factor driving the growth of the studied market is the increasing demand for fuel efficient transportation vehicles. However, technologically advanced and expensive molding processes have been an obstacle to the market. The growing use of the Asia-Pacific region is expected to serve as market opportunities in the future.

Major Players

Celanese Corporation

PolyOne Corporation

RTP Company

LANXESS

Solvay

Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market: Segmentation

By Resin type:

PP

PA

PEEK

PPA

Others

By Fiber Type:

Glass

Carbon

Others

By Manufacturing Process:

Injection Molding

Pultrusion

D-LFT

Others

By end-use industry:

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Consumer Goods

Sporting Goods

Others

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market.

The market share of the Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market.

Key Questions Answered by Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market Report

What was the Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

