Thermoform Packaging Market to 2027, Future Outlook, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Forecast 2021-2027

The global thermoforming packaging market size is valued at USD 428.6 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% from 2021 to 2027. Increasing demand for packaged food including cooked food, packaged meat and seafood products, and increasing prevalence of organizations and electronic retail networks worldwide are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. In the thermoforming process, a thermoplastic sheet is heated to a softening temperature, and then a mold is used to transform it into the desired shape. Most commonly, heat, vacuum and pressure are used on these sheets to produce the final product.

Key Market Players

Amcor

Sonoco Products Company

Placon Corp.

Display Pack, Inc.

Pactiv LLC

Dart Container Corp.

Constantia

Tray-Pak Corp.

D&W Fine Pack

Lacerta Group, Inc.

RPC Group Plc

Silgan Holdings, Inc.

Sinclair & Rush, Inc.

Rompa Group

Thermoform Packaging Market: Segmentation

Based on Type, the market has been segmented as follows:

Blister packaging

Clamshell packaging

Skin packaging

Others (windowed packaging, tubs, cups, and trays)

Based on Heat Seal Coating, the market has been segmented as follows:

Water-based heat seal coating

Solvent-based heat seal coating

Hot-melt-based heat seal coating

Based on Material, the market has been segmented as follows:

Plastic

Aluminum

Paper & paperboard

Based on End-Use Industry, the market has been segmented as follows:

Food & beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Electronics

Home & personal care

Others (motor vehicles/spare parts and aerospace components)

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Thermoform Packaging Market.

The market share of the Thermoform Packaging Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Thermoform Packaging Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Thermoform Packaging Market.

Key Questions Answered by Thermoform Packaging Market Report

What was the Thermoform Packaging Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Thermoform Packaging Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Thermoform Packaging Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

