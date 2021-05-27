Thermoform Packaging Market to 2027, Future Outlook, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Forecast 2021-2027

The global thermoforming packaging market size is valued at USD 428.6 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% from 2021 to 2027. Increasing demand for packaged food including cooked food, packaged meat and seafood products, and increasing prevalence of organizations and electronic retail networks worldwide are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. In the thermoforming process, a thermoplastic sheet is heated to a softening temperature, and then a mold is used to transform it into the desired shape. Most commonly, heat, vacuum and pressure are used on these sheets to produce the final product.
Key Market Players
- Amcor
- Sonoco Products Company
- Placon Corp.
- Display Pack, Inc.
- Pactiv LLC
- Dart Container Corp.
- Constantia
- Tray-Pak Corp.
- D&W Fine Pack
- Lacerta Group, Inc.
- RPC Group Plc
- Silgan Holdings, Inc.
- Sinclair & Rush, Inc.
- Rompa Group
Thermoform Packaging Market: Segmentation
Based on Type, the market has been segmented as follows:
- Blister packaging
- Clamshell packaging
- Skin packaging
- Others (windowed packaging, tubs, cups, and trays)
Based on Heat Seal Coating, the market has been segmented as follows:
- Water-based heat seal coating
- Solvent-based heat seal coating
- Hot-melt-based heat seal coating
Based on Material, the market has been segmented as follows:
- Plastic
- Aluminum
- Paper & paperboard
Based on End-Use Industry, the market has been segmented as follows:
- Food & beverage
- Pharmaceuticals
- Electronics
- Home & personal care
- Others (motor vehicles/spare parts and aerospace components)
