Iron and Steel Casting Market 2021 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2027

The global metal casting market size was valued at $123.8 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% from 2021 to 2027. The growing demand for castings in the automotive sector is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Metal casting is one of the widely used manufacturing processes and molten metal is poured into a die or sand mold to achieve the desired shape. It helps in the production of large, complex parts in a variety of industries. Strict regulations on automotive pollution and energy efficiency requirements are fueling the growth of the metal foundry industry. Regulations have forced automakers to switch to lightweight vehicles to improve fuel economy.

A full report of Iron and Steel Casting Market available at https://www.orionmarketreports.com/iron-and-steel-casting-market/15307/

Key Market Players

Amsted Rail Company Inc.

Calmet, Inc.

ESCO Corporation

Evraz plc

Hitachi Metals, Ltd.

Kobe Steel, Ltd.

Nelcast Limited

Nucor Corporation

OSCO Industries, Inc.

Tata Steel Limited

Iron and Steel Casting Market: Segmentation

By Material

Iron

Steel

By Process

Sand casting

Die casting

Others

By Application

Automotive

Industrial machinery

Pipes, fittings and valves

Power & electrical

Sanitary

Others

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Iron and Steel Casting Market.

The market share of the Iron and Steel Casting Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Iron and Steel Casting Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Iron and Steel Casting Market.

Key Questions Answered by Iron and Steel Casting Market Report

What was the Iron and Steel Casting Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Iron and Steel Casting Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Iron and Steel Casting Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

About Us:

Orion Market Reports (OMR) endeavors to provide exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to clients across the globe. Our organization helps both multinational and domestic enterprises to bolster their business by providing in-depth market insights and most reliable future market trends. Our reports address all the major aspects of the markets providing insights and market outlook to global clients.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Reports

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404