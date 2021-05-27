Japan Healthcare Robotics Market: Research Report Overview by Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth & Leading Players (2019-2025)

Research report presented by UnivDatos, Emphasis on Service (Medicine, Health Monitoring, Care Service), Robot Type (Surgical Robotic Systems, Rehabilitation Robotic Systems, Diagnostic Robotic System, Hospital & Pharmacy Robotic Systems, Other Robotic System), Practice Area (General Medicine, Gynaecology, Urology, Orthopaedic, Neurology, Others), End-Users (Hospitals and Clinics, Home Care Providers, Institutional Long-term Care Providers) and Geographical analysis (key regions and countries).

As per the research report, The Japan Healthcare Robotics Market stood at US$ 1,796.1 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period 2019-2025. The most often used surgical robots are those that can be controlled by a physician. There are also autonomous surgical robots on the market, which work without the need for human intervention. The autonomous robots have been developed especially for suturing or stitching soft tissue. Proponents of robot-assisted surgery claim that better pre-operative preparation and implementation result in better patient outcomes. Robotic surgery is thought to have some advantages, such as being less stressful, allowing patients to return to work sooner, and ensuring patient safety when used properly. Increased risks during the surgeon’s learning curve, high blood loss, prosthesis misalignment, prices, and unexpected outcomes are some of the drawbacks.

For complete research, request for Sample of the report browse through – https://univdatos.com/request_form/form/177

In Japan’s healthcare sector, technology has grown at an unprecedented rate to counter the increasing ageing population and the shrinking number of doctors and health-care staff. Top players around the world are keeping an eye on this trend and investing in technologies to develop advanced robotic technology to meet the needs of the elderly. Furthermore, increased interest in robotic-assisted surgery has been sparked by continuing improvements in efficiency, adaptability, and cost reduction.

“Robotic technology is majorly applied for general medical services, other being Health Monitoring and Care services”

The study divides the industry into three categories based on the application/practice sector where robotic technology is used: emergency facilities, health monitoring, and care services. For at least the past two decades, medical robotics has been gradually revolutionising medicine. Now, the human uncommon has progressed to the point that a robot might be a normal member of the medical staff in hospitals around the world, taking a patient’s pulse, scanning vital signs, taking photographs, and even reading case notes. The information is then forwarded to a nurse practitioner or physician’s assistant, who may provide advice to the doctor on the patient’s condition.

For a detailed analysis of the applications in the Healthcare Robotics Market browse through – https://univdatos.com/report/japan-healthcare-robotics-market-insights-and-forecast-2019

“Surgical Robotic System was the major used product segment in Japan in 2018” however, by 2025, Rehabilitation Robotic System is expected to overtake surgical robotic system”

Surgical Robotic System, Rehabilitation Robotic System, Diagnostic Robotics, Hospital & Pharmacy Robotic System, and Other Robotic System are the device types that make up the industry. Surgical robotics led the industry in 2018, but an ageing population could increase demand for Rehabilitation Robotic Systems. This factor is expected to propel the category to the top of the market by 2025. At this point in time, robotic surgery seems to have several distinct advantages. It’s unclear if these advantages would outweigh the resulting costs in the long run. Future surgical robots would be smaller, less costly, and easier to use as robotic technology progresses, which may help them gain popularity in medicine and increase their clinical application.

“Amongst application, general surgery held the major share in 2018 and has been anticipated to maintain its lead in 2025.”

The Japan Healthcare Robotics market is divided into General Surgery, Gynecology Surgery, Urology Surgery, Orthopaedic Surgery, Neurological Surgery, and Others, based on use. General surgery was the most profitable application sector in 2018, with sales of US$ 696.1 million, followed by Orthopaedic Surgery, Neurological Surgery, Gynecology Surgery, and Urology Surgery. By 2025, the segment is projected to rise at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of XX percent.

Browse – Electronic Health Record Market: Research Report Overview by Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth & Leading Players (2021-2027)

Hospitals & Clinics were the largest end-user segment in 2018 and is expected to maintain the lead throughout”

Robotic assistants are working their way into Japanese hospitals to relieve human healthcare workers of their workload. According to Japan’s robot plan, by 2020, four out of every five care recipients can consider any robot assistance. Furthermore, Japan’s population is rapidly ageing. As a result, assistive devices such as home control robotics are being built to aid in the treatment of the elderly. End consumers such as hospitals and clinics, home care, and institutional long-term care providers are thus encouraged to incorporate medical robotics to the greatest extent possible.

“Kanto region dominates the use of robotics technology in healthcare sector in Japan and is expected to remain dominance throughout the forecast period”

A deep dive study of Japan’s top populous regions was conducted to get a greater understanding of the overall reception of healthcare robotics technology. Japan’s most populous areas are Kanto and Kinki. In Japan, the Kanto area dominated the use of healthcare robotics. In the Kinki region, Kyoto University Hospital has the surgical unit that uses da Vinci surgical robot along with University Hospital, Kyoto Prefectural University of Medicine. Further, Department of Thoracic Surgery, Kyoto University has started to use robotic-assisted surgery and has made it standard approach. Rest of Japan includes the six remaining regions of Japan namely Hokkaido, Tohoku, Chubu, Chugoku, Shikoku and Kyushu.

Customization Options:

The Japan Healthcare Robotics market can be customized for different region within Japan or for other country as well. Besides this, UMI understands that you may have your own business need, hence we also provide fully customized solutions to clients.

Table of Contents

1 Market Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Regulatory Framework for Japanese Robotics Market

4 Industry Performance

5 Executive Summary

6 Market Overview

7 Cost Analysis of Healthcare Robotic Solutions in Japan

8 Cost Comparison of Medical Treatment in Japan And Others

9 Healthcare Status in Japan

10 Overview of Medical Tourism in Japan

11 Key Market Indicators

12 Market Insights by Service

13 Market Insights, By Robot Type

14 Market Insights by Practice Area

15 Market Insights by End-Users

16 Market Insights by Region

17 Competitive Scenario

18 Top Company Profiles – Intuitive surgical, Zimmer Biomet, Mazor Robotics, Accuray Incorporated, Hansen Medical Inc./Auris, Stryker corporation, Toyota Industries Corporation, Hitachi Healthcare

About Us:

UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI), is a passionate market research firm and a subsidiary of Universal Data Solutions. Rigorous secondary and primary research on the market is our USP, hence information presented in our reports is based on facts and realistic assumptions. We have worked with 200+ global clients, including some of the fortune 500 companies. Our clientele praises us for quality of insights, In-depth analysis, custom research abilities and detailed market segmentation.

Contact us:

UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI)

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://univdatos.com

Ph: +91 7838604911