Digital Radiography Market: Research Report Overview by Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth & Leading Players (2019-2025)

Research report presented by UnivDatos, Emphasis on Technology (Computed Radiography and Direct Digital Radiographic), Equipment (Sensors, Scintillator and Phosphor Imaging Plate), Portability (Fixed and Portable System), Application (Orthopedics, Dental Imaging, Mammography, Cardiology, Chest Imaging, Fluoroscopy, Oncology, Others), End-Users (Hospitals, Diagnostics Centres and Others) and Geographical analysis (key regions and countries).

As per the research report, Digital Radiography Market was valued at US$ 2,165.0 million in 2017 and is anticipated to reach US$ 3,504.2 million by 2025 displaying reasonable CAGR of 6.36% over the forecast period (2019-2025). Radiography is deployed for the interpretation of anatomical and morphological structures such as teeth and jaw, skeleton, musculoskeletal among others that are present inside the body. Radiographs can be produced by using traditional method such as film or film can be replaced by scanners and sensors. With the advent of new technology radiography industry is currently in transition stage from film-based radiography to digital radiography. Owing to the factors such as high prevalence of cardiovascular, respiratory and other diseases. Growing awareness and increasing health consciousness will further boom the industry. However, high cost of radiography systems and expensive installation of this technology will act as a restraint for the adoption of this technology. Moreover, emergence of artificial intelligence will act as the opportunity for further evolution of this industry.

Portable digital radiography system is anticipated escalate the market growth due to the mobility and compactness of the device. Taking into consideration, digital radiography market is gaining momentum in healthcare industry since past few years. It has a huge application in healthcare industry encompassing orthopedics, dentistry, mammography and fluoroscopy among others. Europe is adopting this technology at a steady pace.

“Computed Radiography expected to dominate during the analyzed period.”

Digital radiography systems market is segmented based on technology such as computed radiography and direct digital radiography. The Computed Radiography occupied the largest share and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period 2019-2025. However, direct digital radiography is expected to witness highest CAGR growth during the analyzed period due the low radiation dose with the advent of PACS.

“Scintillator held the largest market share in 2018 and are expected to dominate the market in 2025.”

The study further bifurcates the digital radiography systems market into different equipment including, sensor, scintillator and Phosphor imaging Plate (PIP) wherein Scintillators held the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to dominate the market by 2025. However, sensor is expected to register highest growth during the forecast period as they are compact and wireless.

“Amongst portability, Fixed systems are projected to hold the largest market share and will dominate the Europe Digital Radiography System market by 2025.”

Based on portability the market is bifurcated into Fixed Systems and Portable Systems. Market of Portable system is expected to grow tremendously, due to the surging demand over the years however, fixed systems are projected to dominate the market in 2025.

“Amongst end-users, hospitals are anticipated to dominate Europe Digital Radiography System market by 2025.”

Diagnostic laboratories, hospitals and other institutions such as research institutes and clinics are the major end-users of this technology. Hospitals are anticipated to dominate this segment in 2025. Owing to the rise in the incidence of major chronic diseases.

“Amongst application, cardiology holds the major share in Europe Digital Radiography System market.”

Radiography holds a wide range of application such as orthopedics, dentistry, mammography, cardiology, oncology, chest imaging and fluoroscopy. Rising incidence of Cardiovascular disease will escalate the market growth and will hold the highest market share in this segment.

“Germany represents as one of the largest markets of digital radiography systems in Europe.”

For a deep dive analysis of the industry, the study also includes Europe country-level analysis including major markets of digital radiography systems in the European region including Spain, Germany, France, United Kingdom (UK), Netherlands, Italy and Rest of Europe. Germany is considered as the largest market of this technology. High population presence and rising old age population is driving the market growth of this country.

Competitive Landscape-Top 10 Market Players

GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Philips Healthcare, Shimadzu Corporation, Fujifilm Holdings, Hitachi Medical Corporation, Esaote S.p.A., Carestream Health and Agfa-Gevaert NV are some of the prominent players operating in the Europe digital radiography industry. Germany has captured the major share in Europe digital radiography systems market due to the presence of major players in this country. Several M&A’s along with partnerships have been undertaken by these players to facilitate costumers with hi-tech and innovative products.

