Internet of Things Analytics Market May Set a New Epic Growth Story | Oracle, Google, Hitachi

The global Internet of Things Analytics market is expected to witness high demand in the forecasted period due to the upsurging requirement for real-time data as well as increasing penetration of automation in various businesses. The Internet of Things (IoT) has been gaining momentum in both the industry and research communities due to an explosion in the number of smart mobile devices and sensors and the potential applications of the data produced from a wide spectrum of domains. According to the expertise, growth in connected IoT devices in the last five years and rate the potential economic impact of the IoT at USD 2.7 trillion to USD 6.2 trillion annually by 2025. IoT-based healthcare solutions have the potential to improve the quality and efficiency of treatments. With connected healthcare solutions, leveraging IoT and analytics, it would lead the way for a model that is proactive, digitally-enabled, and patient-centric in turn boosting the market growth over the forecast period. This would really help the COVID-19 pandemic. Social media & rapidly changing technologies, mobile utility, and the internet are boosting the use of analytics of things. Additionally, declining costs of sensors and reduced processing power are among key trends triggering the market growth.

If you are a Internet of Things Analytics manufacturer and would like to check or understand policy and regulatory proposal, designing clear explanations of the stakes, potential winners and losers, and options for improvement then this article will help you understand the pattern with Impacting Trends. Click To get SAMPLE PDF (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures)



The Latest Released Internet of Things Analytics market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Internet of Things Analytics market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Internet of Things Analytics market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as IBM Corporation (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), SAP SE (Germany), Cisco Systems, Inc., (United States), Dell Technologies, Inc. (United States), Google, Inc. (United States), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (United States), HP Enterprise Company (United States), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), Salesforce.com, Inc. (United States), Accenture PLC (Ireland).



Major Highlights of the Internet of Things Analytics Market report released by AMA

Market Breakdown by Type (Software (Sensor Data Analytics, IoT Gateway Analytics, Network Management), Services (Deployment and Integration, Support and Maintenance, Consulting Services, Managed Services)), Application (Energy Management, Predictive and Asset Management, Inventory Management, Security and Emergency Management, Sales and Customer Management, Building Automation, Infrastructure Management, Remote Monitoring, Others), Industry Vertical (Healthcare, Government and Defense, Manufacturing, Energy and Utilities, Telecommunication and IT, Transportation and Logistics, Retail, Others), Organization Size (Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises), Analytics Type (Predictive Analytics, Prescriptive Analytics, Descriptive Analytics), Deployment Model (On-Premise, Hosted)

Market Trend:

The Growing Requirement of Advanced Analytics and Automation for Businesses

Introduction of Connected Cars as well as Smart Cities



Market Drivers:

Increasing Volume of the Data

The Rising Emphasis on Time and Cost Management



Market Opportunities:

High Adoption due to Emergence of Edge Analytics

Technological Advancement in Platform-as-a-service (PaaS)

Revenue and Sales Estimation — Historical Revenue and sales volume is presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well recognized Types and end-use industry.

SWOT Analysis on Internet of Things Analytics Players

In additional Market Share analysis of players, in-depth profiling, product/service and business overview, the study also concentrates on BCG matrix, heat map analysis, FPNV positioning along with SWOT analysis to better correlate market competitiveness.

Demand from top notch companies and government agencies are expected to rise as they seek more information on latest scenario. Check Demand Determinants section for more information.

Regulation Analysis

• Local System and Other Regulation: Regional variations in Laws for the use of Internet of Things Analytics

• Regulation and its Implications

• Other Compliances

Have Any Query? Ask Our Expert @: https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/enquiry-before-buy/102146-global-internet-of-things-analytics-market

FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:

In order to better understand Market condition five forces analysis is conducted that includes Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, Threat of rivalry.

• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal and taxation policies)

• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs and foreign exchange rates)

• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes and changes in lifestyles)

• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research and development)

• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)

• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal and sustainability)

Book Latest Edition of Global Internet of Things Analytics Market Study @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/buy-now?format=1&report=102146

Heat map Analysis, 3-Year Financial and Detailed Company Profiles of Key & Emerging Players: IBM Corporation (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), SAP SE (Germany), Cisco Systems, Inc., (United States), Dell Technologies, Inc. (United States), Google, Inc. (United States), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (United States), HP Enterprise Company (United States), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), Salesforce.com, Inc. (United States), Accenture PLC (Ireland)

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

Some Extracts from Global Internet of Things Analytics Market Study Table of Content

Global Internet of Things Analytics Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2020

Internet of Things Analytics Market by Application/End Users

Global Internet of Things Analytics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2025)

Internet of Things Analytics Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type and Application

Internet of Things Analytics (Volume, Value and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.

Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

Check it Out Complete Details of Report @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/reports/102146-global-internet-of-things-analytics-market

Thanks for reading this article; AMA also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research according to clientele objectives. Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report like Balkan, China based, North America, Europe or Southeast Asia.

Source: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/internet-of-things-analytics-market-may-set-new-growth-story-oracle-google-hitachi-2021-05-26

Contact Us:

Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)

AMA Research & Media LLP

Unit No. 429, Parsonage Road Edison, NJ

New Jersey USA – 08837

Phone: +1 (206) 317 1218

[email protected]

Connect with us at LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter