Blockchain in Banking and Financial Services Market Still Has Room To Grow: Microsoft, SAP, Intel

Blockchain technology represents a next-generation shift from the present technology and has the potential to transform banking and financial service industry in various ways. It enables banks and corporations to make cross-border money transfers which provide real-time settlement and reduce costs by optimizing liquidity and eliminating reconciliation. Of late, online payments have gained huge tractions and approaches obsolete and opens up a new world of opportunities. Further, this network creates the means for transacting and enables transferring of value and information. Greater levels of security, authentication, ease of transactions and transparency are boosting the growth of the blockchain in banking and financial services market globally.

If you are a Blockchain in Banking and Financial Services manufacturer and would like to check or understand policy and regulatory proposal, designing clear explanations of the stakes, potential winners and losers, and options for improvement then this article will help you understand the pattern with Impacting Trends. Click To get SAMPLE PDF (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures)



The Latest Released Blockchain in Banking and Financial Services market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Blockchain in Banking and Financial Services market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Blockchain in Banking and Financial Services market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Microsoft Corporation (United States), Intel Corporation (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), R3 (United States), ConsenSys (United States), SAP (Germany), Oracle Corporation (United States), Akamai Technologies, Inc. (United States), Accenture plc (Ireland), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (United States), JPMorgan Chase & Co. (United States).



Major Highlights of the Blockchain in Banking and Financial Services Market report released by AMA

Market Breakdown by Type (Public Blockchain, Private Blockchain, Others), Application (Fund Transaction Management, Real-Time Loan Funding, Liquidity Management, Others), Service Provider Type (Application Providers, Infrastructure Providers, Middleware Providers), Organisation Size (Small & Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises)

Market Trend:

Have Potential to Save Banks Billions in Cash by Dramatically Reducing Processing Costs

Dealing with the Complexity of Cross-Border Payments through Innovation



Market Drivers:

Rising Adoption of Blockchain Solutions for Payments and Digital Identities

Increasing Number of Government Initiatives in Developed Countries

Implementation of Blockchain Making Banks More Profitable and Valuable

Several Countries Government Promoting Blockchain Distributed Ledgers



Market Opportunities:

Shifting and Changing Business Models in Banking and Financial Services

Opportunity to Reduce Transaction Costs and the Amount of Paper and Process in Trade Finance

Provides Faster and Cheaper Transnational Payments to Developing Economies

Revenue and Sales Estimation — Historical Revenue and sales volume is presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well recognized Types and end-use industry.

SWOT Analysis on Blockchain in Banking and Financial Services Players

In additional Market Share analysis of players, in-depth profiling, product/service and business overview, the study also concentrates on BCG matrix, heat map analysis, FPNV positioning along with SWOT analysis to better correlate market competitiveness.

Demand from top notch companies and government agencies are expected to rise as they seek more information on latest scenario. Check Demand Determinants section for more information.

Regulation Analysis

• Local System and Other Regulation: Regional variations in Laws for the use of Blockchain in Banking and Financial Services

• Regulation and its Implications

• Other Compliances

Have Any Query? Ask Our Expert @: https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/enquiry-before-buy/102568-global-blockchain-in-banking-and-financial-services-market

FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:

In order to better understand Market condition five forces analysis is conducted that includes Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, Threat of rivalry.

• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal and taxation policies)

• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs and foreign exchange rates)

• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes and changes in lifestyles)

• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research and development)

• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)

• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal and sustainability)

Book Latest Edition of Global Blockchain in Banking and Financial Services Market Study @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/buy-now?format=1&report=102568

Heat map Analysis, 3-Year Financial and Detailed Company Profiles of Key & Emerging Players: Microsoft Corporation (United States), Intel Corporation (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), R3 (United States), ConsenSys (United States), SAP (Germany), Oracle Corporation (United States), Akamai Technologies, Inc. (United States), Accenture plc (Ireland), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (United States), JPMorgan Chase & Co. (United States)

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

Some Extracts from Global Blockchain in Banking and Financial Services Market Study Table of Content

Global Blockchain in Banking and Financial Services Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2020

Blockchain in Banking and Financial Services Market by Application/End Users

Global Blockchain in Banking and Financial Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2025)

Blockchain in Banking and Financial Services Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type and Application

Blockchain in Banking and Financial Services (Volume, Value and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.

Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

Check it Out Complete Details of Report @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/reports/102568-global-blockchain-in-banking-and-financial-services-market

Thanks for reading this article; AMA also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research according to clientele objectives. Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report like Balkan, China based, North America, Europe or Southeast Asia.

Source: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/blockchain-in-banking-and-financial-services-market-may-see-big-move-microsoft-sap-intel-2021-05-26

Contact Us:

Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)

AMA Research & Media LLP

Unit No. 429, Parsonage Road Edison, NJ

New Jersey USA – 08837

Phone: +1 (206) 317 1218

[email protected]

Connect with us at LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter