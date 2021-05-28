Global Rayon Fibers Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2026) by Type, Application and Region

Global Rayon Fibers Market size was valued at US$ XX Mn in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 6.0% through 2020 to 2026, reaching nearly US$ 28 billion in the forecast period.

The Global Rayon Fibers market report is a comprehensive analysis of the industry, market, and key players. The report has covered the market by demand and supply-side by segments. The Global Rayon Fibers market report also provides trends by market segments, technology, and investment with a competitive landscape.

Global Rayon Fibers Market Overview:

Rayon fibers are fibers acquired from the wood, bark or leaves of plants, or from plant-based material. Rayon fibers comprise viscose principal fiber and viscose filament. Rayon fibers are frequently classified as a manufactured fiber and considered to be renewed cellulose. It is derived from naturally occurring cellulose and necessitates widespread processing. Rayon fibers have got inclusive applications in the industrial field, civil field, medical field and others.

In the Rayon Fibers industry, there is a high threat of substitute products. If manufacturers retail their goods at greater prices, or the products are of low worth, consumers are able to purchase alternatives from the many competitors present in the market environment. Therefore essential for the market enterprises in Rayon Fibers to provide a guarantee with the quality of the company is able to tackle the challenge of the threat of substitute.

Although rayon fiber is manmade and not a natural fiber, rayon fiber has quite a lot of properties parallel to that of natural polymers. This consist of high luxury and low cost of natural polymers and the drape and slipperiness of nylon fibers. The semi-synthetic character of rayon fibers is appropriate for a varied range of products such as home furnishings, apparels, industrial and medical products. Owing to the large applications of rayon fibers, the global rayon fibers market is projected to rise at a rapid pace. Dominate countries of global rayon fibers market are the Asia Pacific like China, India, and Indonesia largely.

However, rayon fiber has more than a few disadvantages as well. Rayon fibers are easily damaged by strongly concentrated bleaches as the fiber is manufactured from natural polymers. The elongate exposure to sunlight leads to the reduced asset of rayon fiber.

Global Rayon Fibers Market Dynamics:

The never-ending demand from the textile industry is one of the foremost factors driving the global rayon fibers market. With the development of the textile sector, the ultimatum for rayon fibers is anticipated to propagate in the coming years.

Growing demand from the automotive and industrial sector

The growing challenge for environmentally friendly vehicles globally drives the evolution of this market. As high insistence rayon fibers are used as a protection in tire strings and tubes in automotive industries. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), the global stock of electric passenger cars enlarged by 64% reaching 5 million in 2018. Thus, a healthy automotive sector boosts the development of the rayon fibers market. Furthermore, rayon fibers are also used in industrial clothes due to their high durability and strength. Rigorous labour laws coupled with the presence of governing bodies such as the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is expected to increase the petition of rayon fibers for industrial clothing.

The growing fashion industry and changing lifestyle

Collective disposable income and implementation of western culture in evolving nations have boosted the growth of the fashion industry. Furthermore, the rushing demand for rayon fiber for clothing and home-ware, such as blankets, sheets and curtains are enlarging the growth of the rayon fibers market. Bestowing to Trade Map, global spending on import of attires and clothing accessories amplified by 9.1% accounting for $ 4,731,531 in 2018. Enormous spending of youth on attires fashion products is enhancing the market. Also, according to the China Luxury Report, Chinese consumers at home and abroad spent 114 billion on luxury fashion items in 2018 which counterparts to a third of the global spend.

Global Rayon Fibers Market Segment Analysis:

By Type, is segmented into viscose rayon, modal rayon, Cupramonium rayon, and others. Viscose. Rayon fiber has dominated the market with a market share of more than 35% in 2019. Viscose fibers have properties parallel to that of cotton, thus replacing cotton fibers in several end-use industries. They are formed by reacting cellulose with sodium hydroxide to form alkali cellulose, which in turn, is reacted with carbon disulphide (CS2) to transform it to cellulose xanthate.

Global Rayon Fibers Market

Viscose fiber is then softened in dilute sodium hydroxide and then extruded through spinnerets into an acid bath (wet spinning). Viscose rayon fibers are soft are used for making dresses, ribbons, and decorations and are non-insulating fibers. Surging the use of viscose rayon in apparels, the material fabric is likely to aid the growth of the market. According to the International Trade Centre, global import of viscose rayon fibre improved from 90,479 Tons in 2017 to 101,643 Tons in 2019.

By Application, is segmented into automotive & transportation is further segmented into tire cords, automotive hoses, and brake lining hoses. Personal care is segmented into feminine hygiene products, wipes, diapers, aerospace and defence, manufacturing is divide into industrial hoses, conveyor belts, and industrial fabric. The textile segment is bifurcated into domestic textile and industrial textile and healthcare.

The personal care segment is projected to grow with the highest CAGR of 7.9% in the rayon fiber market during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the flowing uses of rayon fiber in the hygiene products such as sanitary napkins, sanitary towels, tampons, baby diapers, and napkin liners. As the use of rayon fiber provides quick liquid absorption and also provides an outstanding dry surface.

According to International Trade Centre (ITC), the world export of sanitary towels and tampons increased from 15,784,360 to 16,311,148 in 2018. China held the largest export market constituting an export value of 1, 80,576 in 2018. Rayon fibers are reasonable alternatives to traditional fabrics as they can be disposed of after each use, which is anticipated to drive the rayon fibers market during the forecast period.

Global Rayon Fibers Market

Global Rayon Fibers Market Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific region holds the largest share of more than 46% in the rayon fibers market in 2019. The growing infrastructural development, climbing Disposable income of the folks, collective birth rate, and higher domestic demand besides the handiness of low-cost labour is anticipated to drive the demand for rayon fibers in the region. Expanding production of baby diaper influenced by the growing birth rate in the Asia Pacific is one of the key factors motivating the demand for rayon fibers in the region. Whereas, the rise in healthcare funds in various constituencies of the APAC drive the demand for surgical clothes, which auxiliary rise the demand for rayon fibers in the market.

In 2019, the government of Malaysia allotted a sum of US$ 7.2 billion to the public health division, an increase of 7.8% from 2018. Moreover, cumulative demand for clothing and expansion of textile industries across the country is also assisting the market growth. According to the Indian Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), India’s textile and apparel exports accounted for US$ 38.80 billion in 2019 and is predictable to upsurge to US$ 82.20 billion by 2021 pouring the growth of the rayon fiber market.

Global Rayon Fibers Market

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the global Rayon Fibers market to the stakeholders in the industry. The past and current status of the industry with the forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that include market leaders, followers, and new entrants.

PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding the global Rayon Fibers market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the global Rayon Fibers market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Grade, price, financial position, Grade portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global Rayon Fibers market make the report investor’s guide.

Global Rayon Fibers Market

Global Rayon Fibers Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Global Rayon Fibers Market Key Players

• Aditya Birla Group

• Lenzing

• Kelheim

• Sanyou

• Sateri

• Fulida

• Aoyang Technology

• Yibin Grace Group

• Bohi Industry

• Xiangsheng Group

• Xinxiang Bailu

• Silver Hawk

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Rayon Fibers Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-rayon-fibers-market/95204/</p

