Global On-Demand Logistics Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2026)- By Transportation Mode, End-Use, and Region

On-Demand Logistics Definition:

On-Demand Logistics helps to keep a track of the goods, which are both coming and going out of the warehouse. It also results in error-free tracking of all the products, equipment, and goods. It gives immediate access to all the data when they enter the ID of the goods.

Global On-Demand Logistics Market Dynamics:

The increasing e-commerce industry is driving the growth of the On-Demand Logistics market. With increasing customer base, the customer’s buying behaviour and their expectations are also changing. Customers prefer fast shipping with competitive pricing. This demanding delivery schedule challenges traditional Logistics and encourages businesses to update their business strategies, which is driving the growth of the Global On-Demand Logistics Market. In 2018, global e-commerce accounted for around 14% of all retail sales, an increase of nearly 15% from 2017. Furthermore, it is estimated that e-commerce sales will reach around 17% of retail sales, worldwide by 2021.

The fastest adoption of smartphones and consequent access to the internet has enabled emerging market customers to be a major global force for online activities including Logistics. As urbanization, industrialization, and household income are set to continue to increase across emerging economies, it is expected to coincide with an increasing share of online customer spending. It will help to ease the logistical challenges such as low profitability, lesser number of bookings, and low vehicle usage rate, which is expected to boost the Global On-Demand Logistics Market.

In conventional logistics, after delivering the goods, trucks often return empty, which leads to wastage of fuel and extra operational costs for service providers. Additionally, a broker liaison between the shipper and the customer, for which charges can be as high as 18% of the shipment cost. As Logistics help deal with all such challenges companies is rapidly embracing the On-Demand Logistics concept. Another key reason behind the progress of the On-Demand Logistics market is the cost-effectiveness and convenience of shipping that this model offers. Several companies are not able to ship products in a consistent volume, because of the cost, production, and demand constraints, which leads to the non-feasibility of long-term Logistics agreements. On-Demand Logistics helps businesses by not binding them to a contract and only charging them for the products they ship at a particular time.

Global On-Demand Logistics Market Segment Analysis:

The report groups the Global On-Demand Logistics Market in different segments by transportation mode, service type, and region to forecast the revenues and analyze the market share of each segment over the forecast period.

Global On-Demand Logistics Market

Based on Transportation mode, the Global On-Demand Logistics Market is segmented into Roadways, Airways, Waterways, and railways. The Roadways segment was dominant in 2019 and is expected to command a market share of xx% by 2026. Transportation has a significant impact on various sectors of products because it is often shipped at various locations. Transportation consists of moving goods from points of production and sale to points of consumption in the quantities required at times needed and at a reasonable cost.

The transportation system increases the time and places utilities to the goods handled and therefore, increases their economic value. To achieve these goals, transportation facilities must be adequate, regular, dependable, and equitable in terms of costs and benefits of the facilities and service provided. Roadway transportation is the cheapest mode of transportation and but can be time-consuming for long distances.

Based on end-use, the Global On-Demand Logistics Market is segmented into Healthcare, Manufacturing, Aerospace, Telecommunication, Government & Public Utilities, Banking & Financial Services, Retail, Media & Entertainment, Technology, Trade & Transportation and others.

Global On-Demand Logistics Market Regional Insights:

North America is expected to command the largest market share of xx% by 2026

In developed and developing economies of North America, like the US and Canada, truck transport conduct almost 70% of all products transportation. The region faces a considerable shortage of drivers, which becomes a problem when orders suddenly increase, which is leading to the shift by company’s preference to a more efficient goods transportation model, thereby driving the growth of the Global On-Demand Logistics Market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global On-Demand Logistics Market to the stakeholders in the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language.

The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that include market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding the Global On-Demand Logistics Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global On-Demand Logistics Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global On-Demand Logistics Market make the report investor’s guide.

Global On-Demand Logistics Market Key Players:

• Lalamove EasyVan (Thailand) Co. Ltd.

• Uber Freight LLC

• Deliv Inc.

• MENA 360 DWC-LLC (Fetchr)

• Shadowfax Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

• Deliveree (Thailand) Co. Ltd.

• Bringg Delivery Technologies Ltd.

• Shippify Inc.

• Stuart Delivery Ltd. (STUART)

• GoGo Tech Ltd. (GoGoVan)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of On-Demand Logistics Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-on-demand-logistics-market/95205/

