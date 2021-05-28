Global Portable Tools Market: Industrial Analysis and Forecast (2020-2026), by Sales Channel, End Use and Region

Global Portable Tools Market was valued $xx Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach $5.78 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

Global Portable Tools Market Introduction

Portable power tools are designed for a wide variety of uses. Circular saws, jigsaws, drills, hammer drills, sanders, grinders, routers, and numerous other power tools, save time and effort on the job. The increased use of power tools heightens the need for awareness of the hazards they present if not operated properly. The market is witnessing steady growth due to expansion in manufacturing and availability of the tools.

Global Portable Tools Market Dynamics

Major urbanization and infrastructural growth is being predominantly observed in some of the top countries from developing economies, including India and China. With increasing activities in construction and real estate industries, portable tools are expected to gain high demand in upcoming years. With a growing number of consumers ready to pay more for space with more gardening area, the demand for landscaping is rising in order to provide an aesthetic appeal to residential and commercial properties, which is in turn propelling the portable tools market.

Portable tools sales are significantly impacted by macroeconomic factors such as GDP, urbanization, economic growth, and industry value. According to the United Nations Department of Economics and Social Affairs, 68% of the world’s population will live in urban areas by 2050, up from 55% currently. The direct co-relation between macroeconomic growth and portable tools sales is expected to be positive for the stakeholders in this market.

DIY tools are helpful in performing several small activities such as decorating, building, and making repairs at home. One of the primary reasons for the increasing demand of portable tools is the high cost of labors such as plumbers, electricians, and mechanics especially in developed countries, Due to this people prefer to do these work by themselves rather than employing a professional.

Global Portable Tools Market Segment Analysis

Online sales are consuming the revenue share of retail outlets and distributors, promoting it to invade the e-commerce segment. Online sales growth is likely to be xx% more than distributor sales. There are certain categories of products of online sales, which include portable tools, lighting tools, and power tools. Although online channels have been well-received by end-users in North America and Europe, emerging nations have significant growth potential.

The DIY trend is gaining momentum, thanks to a range of factors ranging from doorstep delivery through e-commerce and free how-to content on popular video streaming sites. Pursuing DIY projects as a hobby have also led to an increase in demand for portable tools in the residential segment.

Global Portable Tools Market Regional Insights

Europe has traditionally been a profitable market for portable tools manufacturers. Steady demand from the industrial sector, combined with growing adoption in landscaping and DIY projects has ensured a steady stream of opportunities. Demand for portable tools in Europe remains concentrated in EU5.

North America is expected to hold a majority of share in the portable tools market in the forecast period, owing to the rising penetration of the automation industry in the region. Apart from this, the high cost of the workers in the region is pushing people to adopt the portable tools for several DIY works. This is expected to offer a substantial boost to the global portable tools market in the region.

Global Portable Tools Market Report Scope:

Global Portable Tools Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA

• Asia Pacific

Global Portable Tools Market Key Players

• Akar Tools Ltd.

• Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Apex Tools Group

• Atlas Copco AB

• Channellock, Inc.

• Danaher Corporation

• Emerson Electric Co. (RIDGID)

• Fiskars Group

• General Tools & Instruments LLC

• Makita Corporation

• JK Files (India) Limited

• Kennametal Inc.

• Klein Tools

• Q.E.P. Co., Inc.

• Snap-On Inc.

• Techtronic Industries

• Hilti Corporation

• Ingersoll-Rand

• KOKI Holdings

• Wera Tools

