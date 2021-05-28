Global Transportation Management System (TMS) Market: Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020 – 2026

Management System (TMS) Market size is expected to reach US$ XX Mn. by 2026 from US$ XX Mn. in 2019, at a CAGR of 18.6% during the forecast period.

The report covers the detailed analysis of the global transportation management system (TMS) industry with the classifications of the market on the basis of component, transportation mode, deployment, organization size, end-users, and region. Analysis of past market dynamics from 2016 to 2019 is given in the report, which will help readers to benchmark the past trends with current market scenarios with the key players contribution in it.

The report has profiled major key players in the market from different regions. However, the report has considered all market leaders, followers, and new entrants with investors while analyzing the market and estimating the size of the same. The manufacturing environment in each region is different and focus is given on the regional impact on the cost of manufacturing, supply chain, availability of raw materials, labor cost, availability of advanced technology, trusted vendors are analyzed and the report has come up with recommendations for a future hot spot in North America region. Major country’s policies about manufacturing and its impact on market demand are covered in the report.

Global Transportation Management System (TMS) Market Dynamics

Technological advancements to drive the market

The evolution of technology is pushing the boundaries and changing how the world does business. The application of advanced technologies such as IoT, AI, and machine learning allows more efficient transportation operations. TMS and IoT technology helps to monitor real-time data and track the orders and shipping. Smart logistics technology allows identifying the fastest route to avoid traffic, ensure the quality of the delivery, and process payment at the time of service, which helps to reduce the fuel consumption and avoid late delivery of goods. However, the increasing use of RFID technology to track inventory and collect real-time data to extract valuable information is expected to drive the global TMS market during the forecast period.

Huge investment to restrain the market

For the deployment of TMS solutions automation equipment, solutions, software are required, which makes it very expensive. Due to huge investment, adoption of TMS is very low in some of the underdeveloped countries, which is expected to restrain the market growth.

Global Transportation Management System (TMS) Market Segment Analysis

Global Transportation Management System (TMS) Market

Transportation & Logistics segment held the largest market share of XX% in 2019. TMS provides a single platform to manage all logistics events in the life cycle of an order, it tracks the movement of all inbound and outbound freight modes, at the domestic and international level. Third-party logistics service providers are the major players in the TMS market. TMS helps organizations to monitor the lifecycle of orders or shipments in real-time, which helps to deliver goods on time without any errors. This solution provides suggestions of how to reduce freight and transportation expenses by creating an efficient routes with the help of analytics. As result, the increasing adoption of TMS in the transportation & logistics industry is expected to boost the market during the forecast period.

Global Transportation Management System (TMS) Regional Insights

Global Transportation Management System (TMS) Market 1

North America is expected to witness highest growth during forecast period

North America is expected to witness the highest growth at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the early adoption of advanced technologies and a large number of TMS service providers in countries like the US and Canada. Other factors like increasing use of the RFID technologies in the supply chain and TMS service providers’ collaboration with the RFID technology vendors are expected to create significant growth for the TMS market in the region.

The Asia Pacific is expected to witness rapid growth at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The retail and e-commerce sector is growing in developing countries like India and China. For these industries, transportation management is an essential part to serve a large number of customers, which is expected to boost the market. Moreover, the increasing number of 3PLs in China, up-gradation of the traditional freight infrastructure fare, and increasing foreign investment in developing countries is expected to create many lucrative opportunities for the TMS market in Asia Pacific.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the global transportation management system (TMS) market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language.

The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SWOT, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding global transportation management system (TMS) market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project global transportation management system (TMS) market clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by price, financial position, by detection and equipment portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global transportation management system (TMS) market make the report investor’s guide.

Global Transportation Management System (TMS) Market scope: Inquire before buying

Global Transportation Management System (TMS) Market 2

Global Transportation Management System (TMS) Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Global Transportation Management System (TMS) Market Key Players

• 3GTMS, Inc.

• CargoSmart Ltd.

• Descartes Systems Group, Inc.

• Manhattan Associates, Inc.

• BluJay Solution

• One Network Enterprises

• JDA Software Group, Inc.

• Oracle Corporation

• SAP SE

• Precision Software, Inc.

• TECSYS

• John Galt Solutions

• SuperProcure

• Axit AG

• CTSI-Global

• Blue Yonder

• GT Nexus

• Transentric

• Transporeon

• MercuryGate

• Alpega

• Nulogx

• Logistyx Technologies

• RateLinx

• Qiva

• Trimble

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Transportation Management System Market Report at:

