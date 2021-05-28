Agriculture Packaging Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2018-2028

A recent study by ESOMAR-certified consulting firm Future Market Insights projects a positive outlook for the Agriculture Packaging market over the forecast period. The report gives a detailed outlook about the ongoing changes and advancement that are expected to augment growth in the Agriculture Packaging market. With a unique approach and extensive data analysis, FMI presents a detailed perspective on the market, key growth drivers, threats and challenges that market players are likely to face during the forecast period.

Technological advancements in the packaging industry across various verticals will enable growth in the market. Increasing investment in research and development activities and adoption of information technology within the industry, will create growth opportunities. FMI’s latest report gives significant details about the current and upcoming market scenario for an optimized assessment of the market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Agriculture Packaging Market

Following the outbreak of COVID-19, the packaging industry is expected to witness a moderate growth after a steep fall. Soaring development in various sectors of packaging including the increased R&D activities from the prominent players has led the Agriculture Packaging market in the positive direction. Manufacturers are more focused on the sustainability as a key strategy to maintain their position in the industry during the time of crisis.

FMI provides an extensive information on growth strategies that will aid the players to tackle the impact of pandemic on the global Agriculture Packaging market. This detailed chapter will give the market players information on the market scenario following the outbreak of COVID-19 and its impact on the industry across major regions. With various info graphics and detailed data sets, the market players are provided with market intelligence solutions which are accurate, transparent and reliable for the upcoming decade.

Agriculture Packaging Market: Segmentation

In-depth analysis on FMI’s Agriculture Packaging market report has been further classified into key segments and sub-segments.

By Product Type

Pouches

Bags / Bins

Silo bags

Clamshells

Bottle

Trays

Bulk Containers

Others

By Material Type

Plastic

Rigid

Flexible

Paper Board

Corrugated Board

Carton board

Glass

Jute

Others

By Barrier Type

Low-barrier

Medium-barrier

High-barrier

By Application

Seeds & Pesticides

Silage

Food grains

Vegetable & Fruits

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe

APEJ China India Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of APAC

Japan

MEA GCC Countries Turkey South Africa North Africa Rest of MEA



Agriculture Packaging Market: Competitive Analysis

The latest report on the Agriculture Packaging market by FMI gives an unbiased analysis on the top 10 leading companies operating in the Agriculture Packaging market. It provides a detailed segmentation on the market players’ product launches, strategic mergers and acquisition and revenue prospects that will aid the players to gain a competitive edge in the industry.

Key players profiled by FMI in Agriculture Packaging market includes:

America, H.B. Fuller Company, Atlantic Packaging, NNZ Group, Parakh Agro Industries Ltd., International Paper Company, DS Smith Plc, Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp, Silgan Holdings, Inc., Tetra Pak International S.A., Greif, Inc., Time Technoplast Ltd., Berry Global, Inc., Proampac LLC, and Klöckner Pentaplast Group among others.

