Global Abdominal Surgical Robot Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2026) By Product Type, Application, End-Users and Region

Global Abdominal Surgical Robot Market is expected to reach US $ XX Mn by 2026 from US $ XX Mn in 2019, at a CAGR of 20.7% during the forecast period.

Global Abdominal Surgical Robot Market Overview:

Abdominal Surgical Robot is an advanced robotic technology for complex surgical procedures. Surgical robots are controlled by computer programs and help to position surgical instruments during surgery. The abdominal surgical robot has replaced traditional open surgery with minimal invasiveness.

Global Abdominal Surgical Robot Market Dynamics:

Increasing preference for minimally invasive procedures and increasing demand for high precision surgical procedures are the major factors influencing the market growth. Advantages associated with an abdominal surgical robot such as reduced pain and discomfort, quick recovery, reduced blood loss and short span of hospitalization contribute to the market growth. Increasing approval of robotic and surgical navigation systems by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to perform complex spinal surgeries is expected to drive the global market for abdominal surgical robot during forecast years. For instance, in March 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the ROSA ONE Spine System of Zimmer Biomet. ROSA ONE Spine System is used as a robotics as well as navigation technology solution and helps to perform complex spine procedures. In March 2018, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) provided approval to Auris Health, Inc for its Monarch Platform, which is a flexible robotic endoscopic platform used for the treatment of lung cancer. Along with this, technological advancements in surgical robots equipment enhanced with artificial intelligence is being currently utilized by surgeons worldwide to curb the mortality rate associated with chronic diseases. Rising awareness and enhanced patient safety bolster the market growth for Abdominal Surgical Robot Market. The increasing investment in abdominal robotic surgery by companies is also boosting the abdominal surgical robots market growth. For instance, on January 8, 2020, the Virtual Incision Corporation raised US$ 20 million for abdominal robotic surgery. However, the high cost associated with the surgical robotic procedure is the major factor that restrains the global market growth. It is estimated that the cost of robotic surgical procedure is valued between US$ 3000 to US$ 6000, which is higher than traditional laparoscopic surgery. The bulky size of the robotic system, which makes it less portable, is another restraining factor for the market growth. The report has profiled nineteen key players in the market from different regions. However, the report has considered all market leaders, followers and new entrants with investors while analyzing the market and estimation the size of the same. Increasing R&D activities in each region are different and focus is given on the regional impact on the cost, availability of advanced technology are analyzed and report has come up with recommendations for a future hot spot in APAC region.

Global Abdominal Surgical Robot Market Segment Analysis:

The global Abdominal Surgical Robot market is segmented on the basis of Product Type, Application and End-Users. Based on Application, the gynaecology segment is expected to hold the largest market share. In 2019, it accounted for a market share of 42.9%. Patients tend to schedule gynecologic procedures owing to the short time and low difficulty of robotic-assisted surgery. To conduct gynecologic procedures such as tubal ligation, simple ovarian cystectomy, surgical treatment of ectopic pregnancy, and prophylactic bilateral salpingo-oophorectom, surgeons prefer traditional procedures over robot-supported surgeries. Certain guidelines are provided to undertake robot-assisted gynecologic surgery. For this, the physician and surgeon have to take certification conducted by health care institutions to perform gynaecological surgery. However, the general surgery segment is expected to grow at a faster pace. The segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21% during forecast years. The advent of robot-assisted surgeries has rendered the ease of operation to the general surgeons as they can effectively use the flexible instruments provided by the robotic arms coupled with enhanced magnification and stable camera movement. The robotic surgical platform provides benefits such as the lower risk of wound site infection and other postoperative complications, which favour their acceptance in general surgeries worldwide thereby driving the market growth over the forecast period. To know about the Research Methodology :- Request Free Sample Report

Global Abdominal Surgical Robot Market Regional Insights:

North America held a dominant market share in 2019. North America region accounted for a market share of 54% in the year 2019. Owing to the high adoption rate of robotic surgeries, the US accounts for more than 70% market share in the region. There has been a significant uptake of robotic surgeries in the U.S. with annual procedures exceeding more than 400,000 since 2015. The products popularity and acceptance are growing as they have many advantages, including high precision, quick recovery, reduced pain, and high performance. These advantages contribute to increased demand over the forecast period. y. In 2020, general surgery procedures in the U.S. grew to approximately 434,000 in 2020, compared to approximately 421,000 in 2019 and approximately 325,000 in 2018. Cholecystectomy and bariatric procedures contributed to the most incremental procedures in 2020, while inguinal and ventral hernia repairs contributed the most incremental procedures in 2019 and 2018. In November 2018, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Medtronic’s Mazor X Stealth Edition, which is used for complex spinal surgery. The report also helps in understanding the Global Abdominal Surgical Robot Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Abdominal Surgical Robot Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Abdominal Surgical Robot Market make the report investor’s guide.

Global Abdominal Surgical Robot Market Key Developments:

Intuitive Surgical remains the dominant player in the surgical robotics industry. Its “da Vinci System” is the Gold Standard for Robotic Abdominal Surgery. It installed 4,271 systems at the end of September 2017, including 2,770 in the US, 719 in Europe, 561 in Asia, 221 in the rest of the world. Approximately 753,000 da Vinci procedures were performed in 2016, representing a growth of 15% over 2015. Its strong intellectual portfolio which includes the ownership or exclusive field-of-use licences for more than 2,400 patents and more than 1,800 patent applications is the major reason behind Intuitive Surgical’s dominance. Several other companies have also entered or are planning to enter this field, which may impact Intuitive Surgical’s dominance in the market. Medrobotics received FDA clearance for the Flex Robotic System for ENT applications in July 2015 and for colorectal surgery in May 2017.

Global Abdominal Surgical Robot Market Scope: Inquire before buying

Global Abdominal Surgical Robot Market, by Region

• North America • Europe • South America • MEA • APAC

Global Abdominal Surgical Robot Market, Key players

• Auris Surgical Robotics • AVRA Surgical Robotics • Cambridge Medical Robotics • Intuitive Surgical • Mazor Robotics • Medrobotics • Meerecompany • OMNI • Virtual Incision Corporation • Restoration Robotics, Inc. • Medtronic plc • Smith & Nephew • THINK Surgical, Inc. • TransEnterix Surgical, Inc. • Accuray Incorporated • Stryker Corporation • Centerline Biomedical • Johnson and Johnson • Zimmer Biomet Acquire