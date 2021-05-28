Mammography Workstations Market 2021 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2027

The Mammography Workstations Market is expected to record a CAGR of 8.97% over the forecast period, with sales expected to reach around USD 1,823.13 million in 2020 and to reach USD 3,215 million in 2027. In addition, major factors responsible for the growth of the mammography market include increased prevalence of breast cancer, advances in technology in the field of breast cancer imaging, and investments from various organizations in breast cancer screening campaigns. According to a 2018 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report, breast cancer is one of the most common cancers among women regardless of race or ethnicity. It is also the third most common cause of cancer death among American Indian/Alaska Native women.

Major Players

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

GE Healthcare

Hologic Inc.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Siemens Healthineers

Mammography Workstations Market: Segmentation

By Modality

Multimodality Mammography Workstations

Mammography (X-Ray) Workstations

By Application

Diagnostic Screening

Advanced Imaging

Clinical Review

By End User

Hospitals, Surgical Clinics, & Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Breast Care Centers

Researchers & Academia

