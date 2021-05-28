Global Slip Rings Market : Industrial Analysis and Forecast (2020-2026), by Product Type, End Use and Region

Global Slip Rings Market was valued $806 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach $xx Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

Global Slip Rings Market Introduction

Rotating electrical joints, electric swivels, and collectors are all terms used to describe slip rings. These rings are used as an electromechanical system that enables electrical and power signals to be transmitted from a rotating to a stationary structure. Slip rings are used in a variety of industrial automation applications, as well as jib cranes and towers, hose winders, and other devices. Slip rings are also used in advanced multi-spectral surveillance vision systems to carry signals from infrared (IR), day, and night cameras from a rotating to a stationary platform. Slip ring manufacturers have kept up with the increased bandwidth requirements as these designs move from normal or analogue video to high definition (HD) digital video.

Global Slip Rings Market Dynamics

One of the factors expected to drive market growth during the forecast period are the increasing demand for slip rings from wind power generation plants. Wind turbines are becoming increasingly popular as a source of renewable energy around the world. This is expected to expand the use of slip rings in wind turbines, as they increase the machine’s performance and extend their life. They improve the turbine’s efficiency by facilitating efficient transmission of power and data signals. In addition, the demand for slip rings is growing due to the rapid expansion of space ventures and activities such as ground vehicles, rockets, and satellites. This factor is expected to boost slip ring demand growth in the coming years.

Global Slip Rings Market Segment Analysis

Space-based applications and power generation applications are expected to hold major market shares from 2020 to 2030. Manufacturers are increasingly focusing on investments in space-related ventures, such as satellites, rockets, and extraterrestrial ground vehicles, from both the public and private sectors in multiple countries, which is expected to drive the slip ring market development. For centrifugal machines, slip rings are used for pilot training. Slip ring units for marine propulsion are used on a large number of cargo ships and cruise liners, as well as special duty vessels like coast guard ships, icebreakers, and offshore platforms. Closed-circuit cameras, amusement park rides, CT scanners, engines, radio telescopes, and helicopters are among the machines that use slip rings. In addition, because of the easier availability of new technologies, especially associated with renewable energy generation through setups such as wind turbines, applications of slip rings in commercial-industrial sectors will be a major contributor to revenue in the global slip ring market during the forecast period.

Global Slip Rings Market Regional Insights

North America is the largest market for slip rings, followed by Europe, and its share of the global slip ring market is expected to remain stable over the forecast period. The North America market reached a valuation of over US$ 250 million in 2020. Increasing demand for slip rings in a variety of end-use industries, such as industrial manufacturing, electricity, and healthcare, combined with investments in space exploration, especially in the United States, and the presence of major market players in the area will generate significant market opportunities. Asia Pacific Countries such as China and India have made substantial improvements in the security and maritime sectors, and these industries have made significant investments in the slip rings industry to increase transmission. The expansion of the commercial sector is expected to be a major driver for the slip rings market in the Asia Pacific region. Europe followed by Japan is expected to grow moderately over the forecast period.

Global Slip Rings Market Report Scope:

• North America • Europe • South America • MEA • Asia Pacific

Global Slip Rings Market Key Players

• Moog Inc. • Schleifring GmbH • Cobham Plc • STEMMANN-TECHNIK • MERSEN • United Equipment Accessories, Inc • Michigan Scientific Corporation • Rotac Co. Ltd. • Electro-Miniatures Corporation • Conductix-Wampfler • NSD Corporation • Alpha Slip Rings, Inc. • Globetech Inc • Moflon Technology • JINPAT Electronics • SenRing Electronics • Foxtac Electric