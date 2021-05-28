Global Medical Composites Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2026) by Fiber Type, Application, and Region.

Global Medical Composites Market size was valued at US$ XX Bn in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 9.9% through 2020 to 2026, reaching nearly US$ XX Bn. The Global Medical Composites market report is a comprehensive analysis of the industry, market, and key players. The report has covered the market by demand and supply-side by segments. The Global Medical Composites report also provides trends by market segments, technology, and investment with a competitive landscape.

Global Medical Composites Market Overview:

Medical composite materials are engineered to offer stronger material with a lightweight, extensively used in medical devices like prosthetics and implants and therefore, the burgeoning demand for these devices is stoking the growth of the global medical composites market.

Global Medical Composites Market Dynamics:

Advanced technology and the increasing use of composite materials in various medical applications including implants, diagnostics, medical equipment and accessories are some of the factors that drive the global medical composite market. The properties include radiolucency, thermal resistance, and absorption of low levels of radiant energy. These characteristics minimize signal attenuation to enable the capturing of clear images for use in medical diagnostics. Composites are highly compatible with X-ray, CT, and MRI scans, enabling better post-operative monitoring of the fractured part. These all aforementioned factors are likely to drive the market across the globe. Regulatory laws by the FDA and other regional regulations hamper the market growth. The development of medical composite products involves time-consuming processes and expensive clinical trials. The critical nature of some medical devices brings them under stringent regulations.

Global Medical Composites Market Segment Analysis:

By Fiber Type, the automotive ceramics market is segmented into carbon fiber, ceramic fiber, and others. The carbon fiber segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period thanks to rising adoption in radiolucent operating tables, lower limb prosthetics, bone implants, and orthotics. By Application, the market is segmented into diagnostic imaging, composite body implants, surgical instruments, dental, and others. The diagnostic segment is expected to be the most dominant application during the forecast period, thanks to the growing adoption of such tables in hybrid ORs (operating rooms) as they offer 360-degree radiolucency coupled with increasing adoption of carbon composite tabletops.

Global Medical Composites Market Regional Insights:

North America held the largest global medical composites market share in 2019. The presence of a number of medical composite manufacturers and medical device manufacturers in the US and Canada supports the high share of the North American region. North America ranked first in total healthcare spending in 2019. The medical composites market in this region is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period thanks to the rising usage of these materials for dental and diagnostic imaging applications. Europe is expected to be the second dominating region during the forecast period. The consumption of medical composites in diagnostic imaging and surgical material applications in Europe is expected to drive the global medical composites market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the global Medical Composites market to the stakeholders in the industry. The past and current status of the industry with the forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that include market leaders, followers, and new entrants. Porter, svor, pestel analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding the global Medical Composites market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the global Medical Composites market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Fiber Type, price, financial position, Fiber Type portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global Medical Composites market make the report investor’s guide.

Global Medical Composites Market, by Region

• North America • Europe • Asia Pacific • Middle East and Africa • South America

Global Medical Composites Market Key Players

• Quatro Composite LCC • 3M • Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd. • PolyOne Corporation • Royal Tencate N.V. • DSM • Composiflex Inc. • Toray Industries Inc. • Polygon Company ACP Composites, Inc. • Icotec AG • Vermont Composites, Inc. • CeramTec GmbH • Dentsply Sirona • Royal DSM N.V. • SGL Carbon • Others