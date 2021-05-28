Global Daylight Sensor Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026 : By Sensor Type, End-use Industry and Region.

Global Daylight Sensor Market is anticipated to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026 from US$ XXMn in 2020 at a CAGR of 17.3% during a forecast period.

Global Daylight Sensor Market Overview

The Daylight sensor is a device that reads available light and sends a signal to the control system, which is used to adjust the electric light from the interior system of the building in order to reduce energy consumption.When the sun reaches its maximum daylight at noon the daylight sensor activates up to 15 red stoneto maximize the qualities of daylight. The daylight system provides almost 60% oflighting energy to provide comfort in some areas. Besides, a daylight sensor is used to maximize entering natural radiant daylight with the planning of a well-designed lighting system. Where daylight harvesting is the important application of daylight sensor, used to save the cost of energy. The report provides a detailed study of key market dynamics, market segmentation and regional analysis. The market study contains detailed insights about how the Global Daylight Sensor Market is anticipated to grow during the forecast period.

Global Daylight Sensor Market Dynamics

Government bodies are implementing norms and regulations due to growing environmental concerns, which have led to the growth of the daylighting market across the globe. Similarly,the constantly increasing cost of electrical energy is creating demand for daylight sensor as daylight sensor can effectively reduce energy consumption. These daylight sensors are incorporated in open as well as private offices to save significant energy. Thus the need for saving energy for the existing renewable energy in concern with the environment is expected to drive the growth of the daylight sensor market during the forecast period. The restraint factors like high initial investment and occupancy of the installation of daylight sensor can hinder the growth of the daylight sensor market during the forecast period.

Global Daylight Sensor Market Segmentation Analysis

By Sensor Types,wireless daylight sensor is most commonly used as compared to wired daylight sensor. This wireless daylight sensor is battery operated sensor, which automatically controls light through RF communication for dimming or switching devices.It acts as an energy-saving sensor along with ease of installation. By End-use Industry, commercial sector segment held the largest share of 77%in 2019 and is expected to hold maximum share of XX% due to development in infrastructural sector and urbanization across the globe. Similarly, increased demand foran effective lighting system with energy consumption and low cost in developing countries like India, China, and Vietnam, are expected to grow the commercial sector segment in the region. Also,the residential sector is expected to hold a growth rate of 9.0% during the forecast period due to rapid development in the real estate sector, growing urbanization, rise in advanced features, rise in the standard of living, increasing purchasing power capacity, rise in per capita income of individuals, increasing industrialization, changing way of life and high disposable income are some of the factors especially in emerging regions. To Know About The Research Methodology :- Request Free Sample Report

Global Daylight Sensor Market Regional Map

North America is expected to dominate the daylight sensor market during the forecast period owing to heavy investment in R&D and increased advancement in the technology of daylight sensor. Where the U.S is the key market for the daylight sensor due to the demand for advanced technology. Asia Pacific is expected to hold a growth rate at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period owing to the increase in construction activities in the residential sector and commercial sector. In addition, rapid urbanization, growth of the automotive and consumer electronics industries and increasing levels of consumer disposable income in developing countries are expected to drive the growth ofthe daylight sensor market in the region.

Global Daylight Sensor Market Scope: Inquire before buying

Global Daylight Sensor Market by Region

• North America • Asia pacific • Europe • Middle East and Africa • South America

Global Daylight Sensor Market Key Players

• Eaton Corporation • Lutron Electronics Company • Acuity Brands • Zumtobel Group • Flexonics • Hubbell Lighting Inc • Alera Lighting • Hytronik • Crestron Electronics, Inc • ROHM Semiconductor • Northlight Group LLP • Kosnic Lighting Ltd